Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz has set the record straight after previous comments about memory loss that he says was misinterpreted.

The 40-year-old is making his return to TV this week with the release of the Malcolm in the Middle reboot dropping on Disney+ this Friday (April 10).

As fans get excited for the return of a classic, Muniz has been doing the media rounds promoting the reboot, though it was a discussion surrounding his memory that come to fruition during a recent interview.

Back in 2019, Muniz spoke to People about forgetting childhood memories, as he said: "I only know what it’s like to be me. Or have my brain. So, I’m only reminded of how bad my memory is when people I see, they come to me and go, ‘Oh, you remember when we did this? Remember we went on this trip to this country?’ And I have no recollection of it, but in my head, it’s not like I feel bad or sad about it."

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The actor has addressed noise surrounding his memory (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Speaking on on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, the actor addressed the noise surrounding his memory.

"Just to bring up the memory thing a little bit, almost to clear the air," he began.

"The story of that was taken out of context in a sense. I have — not memory issues — I have a bad memory."

Muniz went on to say that in some situations he's memory is pretty good, saying that he's solid at learning lines.

He continued on the podcast: "This is now years of trying to figure out why I don't absorb so many things. Well, since I was 8 years old, I have been non-stop doing things, flying here and doing that and just crazy cool things.

Frankie Muniz is starring in the Malcolm in the Middle reboot (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

"And then I've also been an actor my whole life, where every single day, I'm pretending to be somebody else and having somebody else's emotions and somebody's happiness or somebody's sadness or somebody's anger or someone's love interest and all these things."

Muniz added: "They say ‘cut’ when you're done with the scene and you forget about it. You never think about it again, and then you go on to the next emotion or the next day or the next character. And I almost feel like some of it has to do with the fact that I'm so used to just going, ‘Done with that,’ and moving on that I don't even recall. I don't even take it in."