Frankie Muniz had a nasty shunt during a recent NASCAR race, which came just a matter of hours after the premiere of the Malcolm in the Middle reboot on Friday (April 11).

The actor made his professional racing debut in 2006 after taking a step back from Hollywood and competed in his first full-time NASCAR season in 2025.

While Muniz may have made a return for the Malcolm in the Middle spin-off, he's continued racing in the popular US series, but unfortunately had a crash during the recent sporting event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Muniz crashed his F-150 truck in a collision with fellow Truck Series drivers Tyler Reif and Timmy Hill, an incident that saw Muniz unable to complete the race.

Advert

While the actor's truck sustained damage, Muniz was left unhurt from the crash.

The actor was involved in a crash (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

"I actually thought we were running pretty good. I felt pretty quick,” he told Bob Pockrass from Fox News after the race. "We were in the lucky dog position, so I was just trying to do some good lap times. I think there was like 10 to go on the stage."

Muniz continued: "I think [Reif] maybe got impatient, I don’t know. He was yelling at me in there, saying I’m a lapper, like I shouldn’t be racing. I’m in the lucky dog position. I’m fighting. I belong on that racetrack just as much as he does, just as much as the leaders do.

"I’m not going to back down on that. I haven’t seen a replay, but based on what I felt, I went to the middle of the track. I didn’t track all the way out to show that I was going to go back to the bottom."

Frankie Muniz stars in the Malcolm in the Middle reboot (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair dropped on Disney+ last week and debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with an encouraging 78 percent score.

The four-part series sees a grown-up Malcolm and his siblings come together for a party marking the 40th wedding anniversary of their parents Hal and Lois.

Jane Kaczmarek, Bryan Cranston and Muniz all made a return for the reboot, though one actor who didn't rejoin the original crew was Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey.

That was despite the fact Sullivan was offered 'buckets of money' to make a return, according to Kaczmarek in an interview with The Guardian.

"They offered him buckets of money to come back, and he just said: 'No thank you,'" the actor claimed.