John Cena’s ex, Nikki Bella, has come out to detail the bizarre thing that she couldn’t do for ‘forever’ after seeing his nude scene with Amy Schumer in train Wreck.

Bella, who you may also know as Nikki Garcia, has admitted to having watched her ex-fiancé’s scene in the 2015 comedy flick.

At the time of the film’s release, Schumer claimed ‘he was literally inside me’, as reported by SportBible, as the former wrestler alleged that Cena didn’t tell her about the scene until a long time later.

Taking to her reality show, Total Bellas, she opened up on the impact watching the scene had on her two years before they got publicly engaged at WrestleMania and then split months later.

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Apparently, it had a real knock-on effect.

John Cena and Amy Schumer's scene in Train Wreck impacted Nikki Bella (Universal Pictures)

Revealing that the scene stuck with her, she said: “Imagine watching your man do a sex scene and have the whole world see his big butt.

“You know, you get visuals. I swear, I couldn’t masturbate [in like] forever because I just think of the sex scene."

The couple’s split came about after Cena admitted to not wanting to be a father.

Bella had also been open about her wish to have kids, putting the pair at odds.

Speaking about her decision to end things with Cena, Bella told the Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast that she didn’t want the WWE star to 'regret' having kids with her.

"Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell it’s not what we wanted," she said.

"And that’s really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I’m going to force someone to be a father."

Bella revealed she couldn't fly solo after watching it (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Shortly after the split, Bella said: “Right now, we’re just friends. We’re working on each other and trying to work on us, and we talk every day.

“He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met, and he has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the last few months, and I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but didn’t realise how strong I had it.’”

Bella later went on to marry and divorce Dancing with the Stars’ Artem Chigvintsev, and Cena has been married to Shay Shariazadeh in 2020.

Regarding his comedic scene, Cena has even spoken with his current wife about it on her Club Shay Shay Podcast.

Cena said of having people see his body: "So it's real embarrassing, and on top of that, to do a comedic sex scene when you're making fun of yourself."

UNILAD reached out to the representatives of John Cena for comment.