Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has offered some advice to Shia LaBeouf following his arrest in February.

LaBeouf was arrested after allegedly hitting two men during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

One of the victims of the alleged assault later claimed that the actor used a homophobic slur when carrying out the attack.

Initially, LaBeouf was released from police custody with paying bail, but a judge reversed this after learning about the alleged slurs the 39-year-old used.

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He was ordered to pay $100,000 and to seek out treatment for drug and alcohol addictions as part of his new bail terms.

Since his arrest, LaBeouf, who is thought to have quietly split from his wife Mia Goth last year, has traveled to Rome, Italy, to attend his father's baptism. While in the European city, he was filmed 'screaming' at a woman in the street, telling her to 'f**k off'.

Shia LaBeouf, 39, was arrested in February (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

In light of the troubles he's faced of late, Cranston has shared some words of advice for him.

Sitting down with an interview for Esquire alongside his Malcolm in the Middle co-star Frankie Muniz, Muniz reflected on the fact that he was supposed to star in the 2003 movie Holes instead of LaBeouf.

He recalled: "I was signed to be in the movie Holes and it was 100 percent about to start filming, and then Cody Banks was greenlit. They were like, 'Which one do you want to do?'"

Muniz went on: "I immediately picked Agent Cody Banks but I remember everyone pushing me to do Holes because of the story, and it’s a little more dramatic. Shia LaBeouf ended up doing it, and it kind of catapulted his movie career."

The actor starred as Stanley Yelnats in Holes (Disney)

Cranston then weighed in and said: "You could’ve had Shia LaBeouf’s life."

He added: "Keep that one in. Shia, get some help!"

Cranston and Muniz reunited with one another following the release of the brand new Malcolm in the Middle reboot, which has been raved about by fans and currently boasts an 81 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As well as the two Hollywood stars reprising their respective roles, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, and Justin Berfield all came back for the reboot. Erik Per Sullivan, who famously played Dewey, did not, however.

In addition to the main family, a host of forgotten faces made a comeback, one being Malcolm's best pal, Stevie (Craig Lamar Traylor). Francis' wife Piama, played by Emy Coligado, also stars in it.

Malcolm In the Middle: Life's Still Unfair is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.