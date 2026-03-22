Shia LaBeouf spotted 'screaming' at woman to 'f*** off' following recent New Orleans arrest

Concerning new footage of Shia LaBeouf shows the actor shouting at a woman in Rome, Italy.

LaBeouf has found himself in hot water of late after being arrested in New Orleans in February for 'terrorizing' the city during Mardis Gras.

Initially he was arrested and later released from custody, but a judge said that he was only allowed to leave jail at the time as the alleged homophobic slurs LaBeouf had used when reportedly attacking two men had not come to light.

When he was in court on February 26, Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Simone Levine berated the actor and said that he 'does not take his alcohol addiction seriously'.

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As a result for the alleged crimes he committed, LaBeouf was forced to pay $100,000 as part of his new bail terms, as well as being told he must return to drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

The actor is facing allegations of battery and using homophobic slurs (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

It's unclear when the actor is expected to start his treatment.

During the proceedings, Judge Levine denied a written request by LaBeouf to travel to Rome this month for 'religious observations, including his father’s baptism'.

But LaBeouf has since been spotted in the Italian capital. It was reported by The Guardian on March 11 that the celeb had been cleared to travel by magistrate Peter Hamilton in another section of the same courthouse after being approached by LaBeouf's attorney.

A concerning video obtained by TMZ has since surfaced of LaBeouf screaming 'f**k off' to a woman sat on a separate table to him.

The unidentified woman didn't appear to be talking to the actor at the time and continued to ignore him after his outburst, as he sat and glared at her.

LaBeouf is currently in Rome, Italy, for his father's baptism (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The footage then cuts to show LaBeouf pacing up and down the street, still shouting expletives.

The video comes just a few days after he was seen roaming around his hotel in just his underwear.

People on social media have since expressed concerns about the Holes star. Somebody wrote: "This young man needs help. Not to be made fun of. His pain goes back many years and is deep."

"This guy has been literally crying for help for long time now," said another.

"All child stars need a therapist in their contracts," said a third. LaBeouf's breakout role was in the Disney Channel sitcom Even Stevens when he was 14 years old.

A different person penned: "He really needs to get help. This is sad."

UNILAD have approached LaBeouf's representatives for comment.