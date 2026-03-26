FKA Twigs is suing Shia LaBeouf over an alleged 'unlawful' NDA linked to a previous sexual battery claim, which was settled in 2025.

The singer and producer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, accused her former partner of physical, mental and emotional abuse.

A previous 2020 lawsuit saw Barnett accuse LaBeouf of 'strangling' her during one occasion, as well as throwing her against a car during one heated argument.

Speaking with Louis Theroux's BBC Radio 4's Grounded podcast in 2021, Barnett said: "I was left with PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] from that, which again is just something that I don't think we really talk about as a society just in terms of the healing when leaving, and how much work that has to be done to recover, to get back to the person that you were before."

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LaBeouf has long denied the allegations that were thrown against him, though he did apologize for the hurt he had caused.

Now, in a lawsuit obtained by Variety, Barnett's lawyers claim LaBeouf 'extracted a settlement' containing 'unlawful' terms under California’s Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure Act.

Shia LaBeouf has continually denied the allegations against him (Dave Benett/WireImage)

The suit also claims the actor launched a 'secret arbitration complaint' in an attempt to receive a payout over an alleged breach of the original settlement.

A 2025 interview Barnett had with The Hollywood Reporter is at the forefront of the new lawsuit, with LaBeouf’s arbitration claim alleged to have targeted Barnett's quotes.

The producer was asked by the outlet if she felt 'safe' after moving on from her nine-month relationship with LaBeouf, to which she responded: "No, I wouldn’t say I feel safe.

"I feel really passionate about being involved with organizations such as Sistah Space and No More, to help survivors in any way that I can.

"I think it’s less about me at this point and more about looking forward. Just, you know, moving on with my life."

In the suit, Barnett's lawyers claim she was 'forced' to file the recent claims as a result of what they dub as LeBeouf’s 'erroneous, preposterous legal position'.

FKA Twigs' lawyers claim she was 'forced' to file the suit (Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The suit states: "LaBeouf’s campaign of intimidation and abuse of the legal system denigrates not just Mr. Barnett but every survivor of sexual abuse in this State.

“As the California Legislature has made clear, survivors should have the right to tell their stories without fear or coercion, and California law does not and must not allow abusers and bullies to silence them through secret agreements containing unconscionable, unlawful gag orders."

Mathew Rosengart, Barnett's lawyer, went on to say she had filed the suit 'to right a wrong, and also on behalf of other women who are the victims of sexual and domestic violence who do not have the resources to speak out and defend themselves from predators'.

The lawyer added: "In so doing, she seeks to ensure that survivors of sexual misconduct are not bullied or silenced like she was."

UNILAD has contacted a rep of LaBeouf for comment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline on 1.800.799.SAFE (7233) 24/7. You can find a list of local resources here.