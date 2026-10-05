Michael Douglas denies sex addiction claims as he hits fiery response at reporter
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Michael Douglas denies sex addiction claims as he hits fiery response at reporter

The Oscar-winning actor had a frosty interview after she asked about his past sex life

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival
Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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