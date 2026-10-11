Michael Douglas hits back at nepo-baby label as he revealed why superstar dad Kirk was ‘worried’ about him

Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas is currently promoting his new autobiography, but there is one topic he is absolutely refusing to stop talking about.

The 82-year-old actor has been doing a string of interviews recently, and he keeps bringing up his 'nepo baby' label completely unprompted during his chats.

During a recent sit-down with The Sunday Times, he was barely settled into his lunch when he wanted to discuss how rare it is for two generations to achieve the success he and his late dad, Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, both managed to enjoy.

“I realised this is relatively unique, that two generations have had the careers they’ve had," the actor explained to the publication before Decca Aitkenhead had even asked a single question.

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"You know, for the number of so-called ‘nepos’, there were very few people I could think of that had the kind of career my father and I had."

Before Aitkenhead could steer the conversation further, he made sure he got his true feelings regarding the modern internet insult firmly off his chest.

Michael Douglas has defended his career and that of his three children against the modern internet insult 'nepo-baby' (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“But before I finish up about nepos, I really resented just even the idea," he added, noting that he genuinely dislikes the ;snotty tone' associated with it.

He pointed out that in absolutely every other business in the world, moms and dads naturally help their children get a foot in the door to build their own careers.

“And on top of that, in every other business everybody else in relation is required to have the same success or continuity. Whereas in this one, you’re criticised for being the same.”

There is a reason he is so defensive of the topic, considering he is now watching his own children pursue their own careers in the entertainment industry.

He shares two children, Dylan and Carys, with his Oscar-winning wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, while his oldest son Cameron is from a previous marriage - all three are currently pursuing acting careers.

During a separate interview with Page Six, he defended Dylan and Carys for following in their famous parents' footsteps, noting they have been involved in acting since kindergarten.

The 82-year-old actor pointed out that parents in every other industry help their children succeed (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Despite the 'nepo-baby' label, his advice for his children is simple: "If you don’t like rejection, don’t do it.

"They’re very talented, all three of them. I think it will all work out.”

Meanwhile, when speaking with People he also broached the topic in a rather hairy way.

“Is there any business in the world that the mother or father doesn’t try to get their son or daughter into?” he said.

"We all try to help our kids to some degree.”

Douglas is clearly determined to protect his children from the same intense scrutiny.

“Much of my story is about finding my way in the world as I carried the weight of my legendary father’s legacy,” he wrote in his new book regarding his upbringing.

“How could it not be?" he concluded while reflecting on his early career in the spotlight. "After all, I am the son of Spartacus.”