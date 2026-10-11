Michael Douglas hits back at nepo-baby label as he revealed why superstar dad Kirk was ‘worried’ about him
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Michael Douglas hits back at nepo-baby label as he revealed why superstar dad Kirk was ‘worried’ about him

The 82-year-old acting legend has been repeatedly defending his family's Hollywood legacy

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Topics: Hollywood

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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