Lance Bass reveals he earned a shockingly low amount while being in *NSYNC
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Lance Bass reveals he earned a shockingly low amount while being in *NSYNC

The singer has been reflecting on his time in *NSYNC

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Topics: Music

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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