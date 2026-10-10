Lance Bass reveals he earned a shockingly low amount while being in *NSYNC

While Lance Bass may have been a member of *NSYNC back in its heyday, the singer claims that wasn't exactly reflected in his bank balance.

The band, consisting of Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Bass, formed in 1995 and went on to release hit single 'I Want You Back' and several albums.

While the band was extremely succesful, Timberlake went on to tell The Hollywood Reporter he was 'growing out of it'.

"I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart," he said.

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*NSYNC ultimately broke up in April 2002 and Timberlake went on to become one of the world's best-selling music artists.

*NSYNC were formed in 1995 (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Bass did not launch a full-scale solo music career after *NSYNC split up, with the 47-year-old now reflecting on his time in the band.

Despite being a massive success, Bass claimed in a recent episode of the The Zach Sang Show that he was making as little as $35 per day.

“Yeah. We got a per diem, $35 a day,” he said.

While that did increase into more frequent checks, the singer went on to claim that despite the fandom *NSYNC had created, the pay wasn't the best.

“Our first check was a $10,000 check after years of number one albums, sellout tours,” Bass added on the podcast.

“I mean, I don’t know how many millions I made off our merchandise because merchandise was insane. And then they finally give us a check for $10,000.”

Bass went on to claim he and his fellow bandmates were basically 'working for free'.

Lance Bass claims he was essentially 'working for free' (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“It’s so weird how people think I’m so filthy rich from *NSYNC,” he continued.

“No, not at all. You know, I did well after *NSYNC and I’m very proud of everything I did after that, but I didn’t make money with *NSYNC. Like, hardly at all.”

Discussing his youth further and the problems he faced, Bass stated: "Everyone just kept saying, ‘You’re young. You’re young.’ Well, who cares if you’re young? You still need to make a living and set yourself up for the future because most of these cases, it’s a finite time of being able to do something like that. And no one set us up for life after that."