Judi Dench, 91, shares very specific way she wants to die as she reveals benefit of aging
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Judi Dench, 91, shares very specific way she wants to die as she reveals benefit of aging

Her determination to keep working comes despite having a severe eye condition

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI

Topics: Entertainment, James Bond

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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