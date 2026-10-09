Hocus Pocus star Thora Birch looks unrecognizable decades after starring in Disney classic

It's finally October which only means one thing, Hocus Pocus time.

The Disney favorite was released over three decades ago, and the cast, including Thora Birch, are all grown up.

Birch was just 10 years old when she starred as Dani Dennison, the younger sister of Max Dennison.

In the movie, Dani and Max must find a way to stop the witches before they wreak havoc on Salem after Max accidentally resurrects the mischievous Sanderson sisters on Halloween night.

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The sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, was released in 2022, although Birch did not appear in the movie due to scheduling conflicts.

Birch is still acting now (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“There were three options we had for how to bring Dani back, all of which I was excited by," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"By the time they got around to filming, I was already on something else,” she continued, telling the outlet she was on another project at the time.

Should she have appeared three decades later, fans may have struggled to recognize her.

Since appearing in the 1993 film, Birch has appeared in a number of huge titles including Now & Then to Ghost World and The Walking Dead.

Birch is now 44 years old, and most recently starred in the romance drama film The Chronology of Water.

Following the 1993 release, Birch starred in Monkey Trouble, Now and Then and Alaska.

The cast reunited at FanExpo in Chicago (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

However, she's also moved to directing. She made her debut as a director in 2022, with the movie The Gabby Petito Story which starred Skyler Samuels and Evan Hall.

Birch also appeared in the film as Gabby Petito's mother.

The true crime story was based on the case of Gabby Petito, who went missing while on a road trip with her fiance.

Wednesday fans almost saw her on their screens, as the star was set to play Tamara Novak, Wednesday’s dorm mother, alongside Jenna Ortega in the Netflix horror series.

However, it was reported that the star had to 'leave the set' while filming.

A statement, which was first reported by Deadline, read: “Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to the production."

"I had filmed a certain amount and there were some questions about how much more to go with that character and there were just some changes and adjustments made," she later told Entertainment Tonight.

Birch has been married to talent manager and producer Michael Benton Adler since 2018.















