Hocus Pocus star Thora Birch looks unrecognizable decades after starring in Disney classic
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Hocus Pocus star Thora Birch looks unrecognizable decades after starring in Disney classic

Birch was set to star in Netflix's Wednesday, but had to step away due to a 'personal matter'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Topics: Disney, Halloween, Film and TV, Hollywood

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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