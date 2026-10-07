Carrie star Sissy Spacek is unrecognizable decades after iconic horror role with completely different life
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Carrie star Sissy Spacek is unrecognizable decades after iconic horror role with completely different life

Spacek didn't want her children to deal 'with that celebrity child thing'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: United Artists

Topics: Hollywood, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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