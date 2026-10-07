Carrie star Sissy Spacek is unrecognizable decades after iconic horror role with completely different life

Sissy Spacek rose to mainstream fame in 1976, with her role as shy, reclusive, and sheltered high school senior Carrie White in the Stephen King adaptation. The role made her one of the most recognizable actresses of her generation. However, five decades on, many might struggle to recognize her.

On October 7, Mike Flanagan’s new eight-episode Carrie series was released on Prime Video. Summer H. Howell is the rising star of the new show, but where is the original actress now?

Although the Oscar-winning actress is still acting, she's not living in the Hollywood Hills like many may expect.

In fact, Spacek is now living on a farm in the countryside outside Charlottesville.

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“For 40 years, I’ve lived on a farm in Virginia and raised my children there,” Spacek, 76, told Closer Weekly in 2018. "That’s what I experienced as a child, that’s what gave me stability.

"I’m able to get away from all the noise and work on my garden in my pajamas," she added.

Sissy Spacek lives on a farm in rural Virginia (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Spacek has been married to Jack Fisk since 1974. The pair met when they working on Terrence Malick's Badlands (1973). Fisk was a production designer on the movie, which Spacek starred in.

Funnily enough, he also worked on Carrie. The couple have two children, Schuyler Fisk, who was born July 8, 1982 in California, and Madison Fisk, who was born on September 21, 1988 in Virginia.

Speaking about the moment they met, Spacek said her husband was 'the cutest one on set.'

The couple purchased their 210-acre horse farm four years after they tied the knot, as the actor told Yahoo: "We moved there not because we didn't love LA, but we wanted to raise our children in a more natural environment."

The mother of two told the outlet that she didn't want her children to deal 'with that celebrity child thing.'

Schuyler grew up to become an actor and singer-songwriter, starring as Amanda Moore-Hillier in the Hallmark series The Chicken Sisters.

Carrie was released in 1976 (Photo by Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images)

Madison is also in the industry, following in her father's footsteps as she works as an artist/production designer.

Schuyler attended the 2026 Oscars along with her mother and father, with the trio matching in all black outfits.

Fisk was nominated for Best Production Design for his work on Marty Supreme, which starred Timothée Chalamet as the lead.

Spacek's most recent role on the big screen was starring alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in the 2025 movie Die, My Love, where she played the role of Pam.



















