Halle Berry's ex Olivier Martinez says 13-year-old son wants to testify in custody hearings

Halle Berry's ex-husband Olivier Martinez has claimed their 13-year-old son Maceo wants to 'provide his side of the story' in court following allegations Berry abused him.

It comes after the X-Men star's eldest child, Nahla Aubry, defended her 'loving and devoted' mother following allegations made by Oliver Martinez that Berry had been 'violent' towards 13-year-old Maceo in an alleged incident.

Martinez, 60, also made allegations about 'instances of abuse over the course of the last few years,' including 'additional physical attacks against our son.' He also claimed that there had been verbal and emotional abuse directed at himself.

The French actor also alleged that Berry had caused him 'emotional and mental distress due to physical abuse of our minor child, Maceo'.

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However, Berry's attorney has denied the claims.

"To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement," they said.

Now, in court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Martinez has reportedly said his son wants to 'provide his side of the story' during the custody hearings.

A hearing is scheduled for October 16.

Berry's attorney has denied the allegations made by Martinez (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“He should have the opportunity to have his voice heard regarding what he experienced that night,” Martinez wrote. “If he is prevented from addressing the Court regarding these allegations, I fear that he would be dissuaded from reporting problems or potential abuse in the future.”

Martinez also wrote that he 'does not want to suppress Maceo’s voice,' and claimed his son has expressed concerns about therapists in the past 'downplay or dismiss his concerns'.

UNILAD has contacted Halle Berry's representatives for comment.

In a declaration filed on October 5, also obtained by the outlet, Berry penned: “I have never physically, emotionally, or otherwise abused Maceo. I am a victim of domestic violence, and I help victims of domestic violence.

“I am not a perpetrator of violence. I would never hurt our child.”

On October 3, Berry's daughter, Nahla, 18, who she shares with fashion model Gabriel Aubry, defended her mother during a Los Angeles Superior Court declaration.

The couple welcomed their son in 2013 (PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP via Getty Images)

"I never observed anything abusive about her parenting. I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way," she claimed.

"I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo’s neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her."

On October 1, Martinez asked for a temporary restraining order against the actress, covering himself and their son. An order was put in place, and according to the filing, did not ban Berry from contacting her son.

Under the temporary arrangement, Berry's visits with Maceo are confined to Mondays and Tuesdays, and Saturdays and Sundays, from 10am to 8pm on each of those days.

Berry and Martinez met in 2010, and wed three years later.

However, they went their separate ways in 2015, although their divorce wasn't finalized until 2023.

They welcomed their son, Maceo, in October 2013.