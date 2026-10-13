Halle Berry's ex Olivier Martinez says 13-year-old son wants to testify in custody hearings
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Halle Berry's ex Olivier Martinez says 13-year-old son wants to testify in custody hearings

Berry's daughter has defended her mother following Martinez's allegations

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Topics: Halle Berry, Parenting, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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