Danny Glover has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in an emotional interview on TODAY.

Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, which is said to affect over 7,000,000 Americans.

The Lethal Weapon star was diagnosed back in 2022 but has only now gone public with the news.

He gave the health update during a moving interview with NBC’s Lester Holt.

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"I can live with it, in a sense," Glover, who will mark his 80th birthday on July 22, said. "I'm sure as it advances, things are going to be different and changing."

As to why Glover is sharing the news now, it's because he wants to break the stigma about the illness that impacts so many lives across both the US and the world.

It was in 2022 that his daughter, Mandisa, Glover's only child, started to notice a change in the actor.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she shared: "The history of my dad is that he remembers every single thing back to 1970, what corner he was standing on, who he spoke to, what they spoke about, what color they were wearing, everything."

But there started to be gaps in his stories...

Mandisa went on: "He'd tell you so much about his ­parents — and I've heard those stories over and over — and there would be pieces of the story missing. I said, 'I wonder what's going on.'"

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article and would like to speak with someone in confidence, the Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 helpline you can call on 800.272.3900. Alternatively there are other ways to contact the organization via their website.