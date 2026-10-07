Chet Hanks confronts Eric Andre in heated interaction forcing security to intervene in wild footage

Chet Hanks and Eric André appeared to get into a heated confrontation at Los Angeles' ComplexCon over the weekend.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Hanks, 36, could be seen tapping André, 43, on the shoulder. Initially, André reached out to shake the model's hand, but the exchange appeared to turn frosty pretty quickly.

"What's up," André said, before appearing to ask Hanks what he was talking about.

Hanks kept his hand placed firmly on the comedian's shoulder, and although the clip is largely inaudible, the pair could both be seen taking their sunglasses off as they 'squared up' to each other.

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Someone then appeared to try and stop the recording, as André was seen being led away by his security. The Greyhound star could then be seen laughing and shaking hands with people around him.

Chet Hanks and Eric André appeared to square off (Instagram/@chethanx)

The pair's beef began in 2023, stemming from Hanks' appearance on The Eric André Show.

After the appearance, André claimed Hanks engaged in 'dangerous' behavior on set, allegedly almost hitting crew members with a motorbike.

However, Hanks said he was simply matching the show's energy, later accusing André of being jealous because he was being 'outshined' on his own show.

As for the latest confrontation, Tom Hanks' son took to Instagram to explain all.

In the caption of the video, the actor penned: “Finally ran into Eric André who apparently travels to ComplexCon with 4 security guards (because the environment makes him uneasy) and who had NO MEMORY WHATSOEVER of trashing me to the media after I outshined him on his show!!

“After being sheltered by his security team, [he] began foaming at the mouth and admitted it was because he had a problem with me ‘mocking Caribbean culture' when I did my Jamaican accent all those years ago,” Hanks claimed.

"WHO KNEW that in addition to the brain rot and poop joke humor he is known for, Eric is also such a passionate cultural activist!!!" he continued.

The pair's feud started in 2023 (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Concluding the rant, Hanks penned: "Great running into you Eric!!!"

UNILAD has reached out to representatives of Chet Hanks and Eric Andre for comment.

One memorable moment from the pair's three-year-long conflict came when The Eric André Show host joked that Hanks should get a DNA test to prove the Forrest Gump star was his father.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, welcomed their first child together in 1990, two years after they tied the knot.

Five years later, they welcomed their second child, Truman, five years later.

In an Instagram comment after Hanks said he 'outshined' the comedian on his show, André wrote: "I dare him to take a DNA test and prove that Tom Hanks is his father."

He later told the Independent: “I don’t believe he’s Tom Hanks’ son. I want him to come down here and show us his birth certificate.”