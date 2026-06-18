Buffy star Nicholas Brendon's alleged handwritten will has shed light on how his assets are supposedly being handled just three months after his death aged 54.

The family of the iconic actor announced his death in a heartbreaking statement on March 20. "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes," they wrote, adding that 'most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years'.

His family further described the star as 'passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create', after starring as the lovable best friend, Xander Harris, in all seven seasons of the hit supernatural television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

In 2022, Brendon revealed he had suffered a heart attack and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

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The star's family announced his death in March. (Disney+)

And while alluding to the star's past troubles, his family noted that he 'was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis, and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing'.

But following his passing, in court documents filed on Monday, and obtained by TMZ, the contents of the actor's alleged 11-word will have been revealed.

"My will. Sarah gets nothing Kel gets everything. He can figure it out," the alleged handwritten will read.

The contents supposedly refer to his twin, Kelly Donovan, and ex-girlfriend, Sarah Marker.

The actor was candid about his mental health struggles in recent years. (Bobby Bank/WireImage)

The late star did not have a spouse or children, and the documents confirm that there is no current estimate regarding the value of his estate.

They also show that his parents, Robert and Kathleen, both declined to 'act as administrator' of Brendon's estate, both nominating his twin brother instead.

A hearing will be held on July 16.

His official cause of death was ruled as natural causes, but acute pneumonia and his previous heart attack were listed as contributing factors.

Brendon had also been candid about past struggles with addiction and mental health.

His family added in their statement: "While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing.

"Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."