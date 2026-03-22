Nicholas Brendon cause of death has been revealed by his family as news broke that the actor had passed away.

On March 20, Brendon's loved ones announced that he had died aged 54. He was best known for playing Xander in Buffy the Vampire Slayer but also starred in Criminal Minds, as well as movies such as Coherence, Redwood, and Demon Island.

The actor was known to have faced health battles in recent years and suffered a heart attack in 2023 and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

Brendon also had cauda equina syndrome and underwent surgery in 2021 to treat it, Metro Online reports.

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Per Cleveland Clinic, the syndrome 'is the compression of a collection of nerve roots called the cauda equina'. Symptoms include lower back and leg pain, leg weakness, numbness or sensations in the backs of your legs, butt, hip and inner thighs, incontinence, and urinary retention.

Nicholas Brendon has died aged 54 (Bobby Bank/WireImage)

Brendon's family announced on social media on Friday he had died in his sleep and that his death was from 'natural causes'.

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes," they wrote alongside photos of Brendon through the years.

"Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art.

"Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."

Brendon had also been candid about past struggles with addiction and mental health.

His family added in their statement: "While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing.

"Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."

Brendon was best known for starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images)

Sarah Michelle Gellar – who recently revealed why the Buffy reboot has been abruptly canceled – has paid tribute to her former co-star in the wake of his death.

Gellar, 48, shared a photo to her five million followers on Instagram as she paid tribute.

She wrote: "They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me."

She added: "I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].