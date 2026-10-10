Ben Affleck admits he trash-talks kids he’s never met while playing Fortnite
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Ben Affleck admits he trash-talks kids he’s never met while playing Fortnite

The Oscar winner confessed that pre-teens regularly destroy him in shooter games and roast his skills online

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Topics: Ben Affleck, Gaming, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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