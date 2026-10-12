Ben Affleck pokes fun at his ‘Sad Affleck’ meme as he reveals what his kids do with his photos
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Ben Affleck pokes fun at his ‘Sad Affleck’ meme as he reveals what his kids do with his photos

The meme has lead to Affleck learning more about his 'general demeanour'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Josh Horowitz/YouTube

Topics: Ben Affleck, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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