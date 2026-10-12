Ben Affleck pokes fun at his ‘Sad Affleck’ meme as he reveals what his kids do with his photos

Ben Affleck has poked fun at the viral 'Sad Affleck' meme that broke the internet in 2016.

Yep, it really was ten years ago when the Affleck sat down on the press trail for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice alongside Henry Cavill and became a meme.

As Cavill enthusiastically answered a question about the film, Affleck sat there silently, starting into space and looking a bit dejected about the whole situation.

The clip quickly went viral as fans added Simon & Garfunkel's song 'The Sound of Silence' to the interview, which lead to the track re-entering the charts.

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Now, over ten years on, Affleck has spoken out on his previous viral fame as he sat down on the Happy Sad Podcast with Josh Horowitz.

The Good Will Hunting actor even revealed what his kids think of his photos.

Ben Affleck has been speaking about 'Sad Affleck' memes (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

He said: "Sad Affleck shows up a ton. My kids are obsessed with taking my picture and trying to find the funniest sticker to make out of it. It's the worst possible photo.

"What it's taught me is that my general demeanour is that of depressed," before he made light of his face often present in interviews.

Affleck's uninspiring facial expressions have continued throughout the years, including a Grammys appearance where he seemed to be having a bit of an existential crisis.

But speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show in 2023, Affleck said it’s a ‘common misconception’ that he isn’t having fun.

The actor went on to explain he has a ‘very unhappy-looking resting face’ and that's 'how God made me'.

The Grammys incident in particular lead to Affleck having to speak out and confirm he was having fun.

The actor is often having fun, even if he doesn't show it (Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images)

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I had a good time at the Grammys.

“My wife was going, and I thought: ‘Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.’

“At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun.”

In a 2022 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Affleck spoke about his worry that his children would see the 'Sad Affleck' meme and worry for their father's mental wellbeing.

He said: "The 'Sad Affleck' meme — that was funny to me... But then my kids see it and I think, 'Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?'"