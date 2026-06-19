Armie Hammer's comeback movie banned in Germany as he compares his Hollywood exile to being crucified
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Armie Hammer's comeback movie banned in Germany as he compares his Hollywood exile to being crucified

The actor is making a comeback following his exile from Hollywood

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Topics: Armie Hammer, Film and TV, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones