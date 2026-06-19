Armie Hammer's comeback movie banned in Germany as he compares his Hollywood exile to being crucified

Armie Hammer's controversial movie comeback has been banned in Germany, which comes after the actor described his Hollywood exile to being 'crucified'.

The Call Me By Your Name star was accused in 2021 of both rape and physically abusive behaviour by a woman with whom he had had an on-and-off relationship with.

Numerous women also came forward with allegations of misconduct, sharing alleged messages from Hammer centered around BDSM and cannibalistic fantasies.

Hammer denied any wrongdoing, while the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office ultimately concluded that the actor would not face criminal charges due to 'insufficient evidence' and the 'complexity of the relationship' he had with the accuser.

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Hammer recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter, where he described his cancellation in Hollywood to being 'crucified'.

The actor's father urged him to take a stand against the accusers at the time, but Hammer recalled saying: "'Look, dude, I’m already on the cross. The nails are in my hands. I’m not getting off this cross no matter what we do'."

Armie Hammer denied any form of wrongdoing after the allegations were made (Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

Discussing the scandal, Hammer added: "I made these problems for myself. This didn’t happen to me by a fluke accident.

"I didn’t do what people are saying I did. But I brought very dangerous and unsafe people into my life, and I p***** off people in my life — and here we are."

The 39-year-old is making his comeback into the world of film with Citizen Vigilante, which is a controversial movie in itself.

Citizen Vigilante has faced backlash for its violence and anti-immigrant messaging, while Germany has even gone as far as banning the film.

It's director, Uwe Boll, has defended the movie and insisted in a recent interview with the Independent that he's 'not a Nazi'.

"Now you’re being told that if you’re a conservative about anything – social, sexual, political – that you’re a Nazi," the director, who's from Germany, added to the outlet.

He continued: "If you question anything – such as the hundreds of billions being pumped into Ukraine – then you’re either a friend of Putin or a Nazi or both."

Uwe Boll has defended the movie (Max Schmeling - Eine deutsche Legende)

Boll went on to accuse his own country of 'deliberate censorship' after his project was banned in the European nation.

"The rating system refused to give us a rating, so now you can only watch it if you bring in a Blu-ray from Austria or Switzerland," the director added to the Independent.

"And I think they did that on purpose. It was a deliberate censorship decision. I hired a lawyer to complain about it, but we lost in a six-two vote, as I was told that the film was inciting violence against migrants."

Citizen Vigilante releases in the US on Friday (June 19).