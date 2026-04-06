Donald Trump has revealed the message a missing US airman in Iran radioed that made the president fear the US was being lured into a trap, after his plane was downed in enemy territory.

Iranian state media claimed that Iran downed a US fighter jet on Friday (April 3) over the Khuzestan Province. One co-pilot successfully ejected from the F-15 fighter and was rescued by two US military helicopters later that day. However, the second pilot was nowhere to be seen and was missing for nearly two days with only a handgun to protect him.

The Iranian military reportedly put a $60,000 bounty on his head as the airman climbed up a tall mountain under the protection of American MQ-9 Reaper drones in the sky, which were firing at any Iranian forces that got too close to him.

The president confirmed the pilot had been rescued over the weekend (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

'One of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History'

Luckily, the unnamed airman was rescued over the weekend, with Trump confirming in a Truth Social post: "WE GOT HIM!"

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He added: "My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!”

The president stated the co-pilot had been found with injuries, 'but he will be just fine'. The unidentified pilot was found in a mountain crevice with just a small handgun to defend himself.

Trump said in a recent interview with Axios that 'thousands of these savages were hunting him down', referring to Iran's military, before adding: "Even the population was looking for him. They offered people a bonus if they captured him."

Ultimately, it was technology that allowed the US to rescue the pilot, with 'beeping information' allowing officials to pinpoint an exact location.

However, the US believed it could have been an Iranian trap after the pilot uttered 'Power be to God' after ejecting from the fighter jet.

"What he said on the radio sounded like something a Muslim would say," Trump told the outlet.

The fighter jet was downed on Friday (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Officials worried that Iran was attempting to send 'false signals' to lure US forces into a trap.

The president noted in the interview that personnel who know the pilot said he was a religious person and such message would make sense given his beliefs.

After being found, the pilot evacuated to Kuwait to receive medical attention, The New York Times reports.

Trump added in a statement: "This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue."