We all love to spoil our partners, and to be spoiled in turn.

But psychologists are warning that too many treats may be causing a power imbalance, which could threaten to destroy your relationship.

It's called 'spoiled pig' syndrome, and is named after a well-known behavioural issue where pampered pigs stop respecting human boundaries.

Much like these spoiled piggies, partners that receive heaps and heaps of gifts and attention could eventually turn against their spouses, becoming demanding and entitled.

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This can result in an unbalanced, sometimes toxic relationship.

Are you in danger of becoming a spoiled pig? (Photo by blw Naturstudio/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

What is 'spoiled pig syndrome'?

Despite not being an official medical or clinical diagnosis, 'spoiled pig syndrome' is a common slang name for a type of relationship dynamic in which one half of the relationship develops unhealthy expectations for being treated with special attention.

This leads to a crooked relationship where one individual consistently brings more to the table and receives less in return.

To simplify, it's a situation where one half of the relationship gets so spoiled it gives them a huge sense of entitlement.

Some people might be conditioned from a younger age to believe they are entitled to special treatment and lavish gifts, but others might develop the 'syndrome' as their relationship develops.

Oftentimes people will spoil each other early in a relationship, taking them on big date nights, long vacations and making a big effort to win them over. But this could be turning someone into a spoiled pig.

Dr. Max Doshay, PsyD, Clinical Psychologist and Co-Founder & CEO of KMN Psych told Vice: "This behavior pattern can develop over time.

“One of the partners in a relationship is typically more likely to consistently give in when confronted with a demand from the other.

"In addition, one of them may take on an unhealthy amount of the responsibilities in the relationship."

The doctor said that as these behaviors take place, they can unwittingly send a message to the other partner that they have the priority in the relationship.

Dr. Doshay stresses the importance of setting boundaries and saying “no” when you don’t want to do something (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

How to tackle 'spoiled pig syndrome'

They added that to tackle this, it was vital for the relationship to set boundaries.

“Maintaining equilibrium in your relationship from the outset is the most effective way to prevent abuse,” says Dr. Doshay.

“Partners who work together and are open with each other about their expectations have healthy relationships. Healthy relationships require that both partners put forth an equal amount of effort and show mutual respect for one another.”

He added: "Also, be mindful of your needs so you can avoid putting them aside in order to maintain the peace.

“Establishing consistent boundaries will give both parties in a partnership a sense of value instead of having all of the burden fall on one individual.”