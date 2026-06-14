There's another dating trend in the spotlight that may just explain why you're still single.

Earlier this week, we heard about 'spoiled pig syndrome', which experts have warned could ruin the modern dating ways as we know it.

And that's not the only toxic dating trend gaining popularity right now, as many singletons are said to be adopting the 'puffer-fishing' movement in 2026.

Essentially, the trend involves people lashing out or pushing a romantic interest away when they get too close.

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This typically occurs when a relationship progresses to the point where it's becoming somewhat serious and people feel they experience a 'loss of control', according to relationship expert Lisa Chen.

As per Vice, The Lisa Chen & Associates founder said: "‘Puffer-fishing’ is essentially emotional self-protection masked as avoidance, chaos, or mixed signals.

'Puffer-fishing' is the latest dating trend (Getty Stock Photo)

"This is a common occurrence with those who are avoidantly attached. Avoidantly attached individuals desire connection, but their nervous system starts to interpret intimacy as pressure or a loss of control.

"As a result, the person responds and ‘puffs up’ by becoming unavailable, critical, or confusing to regain some space from the relationship and a sense of control."

Chen added: "I often see this with my clients who are emotionally guarded, most often avoidantly attached.

"They want connection, but have long associated intimacy as unsafe and, as a result, self-sabotage the very thing they were hoping for, a relationship with another person."

I suppose there is the benefit of avoiding heartbreak if you decide to adopt the 'puffer-fishing' trend into your dating life, though you are basically pushing away anyone who comes close.

There are of course a lot of bad people in this world, but far many more good individuals. It's about finding that balancing when it comes to dating, Chen explained.

The dating world is for sure complicated (Getty Stock Photo)

The expert added: "Healthy dating requires tolerating ambiguity and releasing a sense of control.

"Instead of withdrawing when someone starts to become closer, it’s more effective to notice the fearful part of you that is reacting to the intimacy and then communicating honestly about it."

Therapist Julie Newman explained to Self Magazine that people may be a 'puffer-fish' due to past bad dating experiences.

"Most of my clients who act like this have learned from family or an ex-partner that closer relationships are unpredictable or mean being criticized," she said.

The expert explained there's a 'high chance' people may not even realize they are adopting the trend.