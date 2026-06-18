The US states where Trump's support has crashed the most since returning to office

The net approval rating numbers are in for Donald Trump's second term in office as the President of the United States - and it's not looking good.

After serving as President of the United States from January 2017 to January 2021, Donald Trump came back for seconds in January 2025.

Since then, he's executed a mass use of executive orders, implemented global tariffs, ordered severe crackdowns on immigration and has survived several assassination attempts. Who would've thought his popularity could've been impacted?

Well, you don't have to question it, because a survey has done the legwork and got the actual numbers in.

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While he may've won the majority vote to get a second term, since being sworn in once more in 2025, Trump's popularity has been dwindling according to statistics shared yesterday (June 17) by Civigs by Murmuration.

But which states have seen the biggest drop in approval for Trump's handling of his second go at the presidency?

Civiqs obtained a total of 111,661 responses to its national poll on Donald Trump and his 'Job Approval' during his second term in office.

When asked whether they approved or disapproved of the way the POTUS is 'handling his job as President,' a majority of 58 percent said they disapprove versus just 37 percent who approve and a mere five percent remained indifferent.

And it's when the poll breaks the results down by state where things get even more interesting, a handful of states' support for Trump having crashed drastically compared to when he first returned to office.

Florida

In January 2025, Trump's approval rating in Florida was marked at 44 percent disapproval and 53 percent approval.

As of June 2026, the rating was 53 disapproval and 42 percent approval.

Trump's overall net approval in the state has subsequently plummeted from +9 percent to -11 percent.

Florida has seen in a drop of overall approval rating for Trump's second term in office (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Pennsylvania

Up next is Pennsylvania. As of January 2025, it was almost a 50 percent split, with 49 percent of those polled disapproving of the way Trump was handling his job as President versus 47 percent approving.

As of June 2026? 55 disapprove and 40 approve.

His overall net approval in the state has drooped from -2 percent even further downwards to an impressive -16 percent.

And the next state followed a similar trend too.

Nevada

With 49 percent disapproving and 48 percent approving back in January 2025, Nevada is currently split with 58 disapproving and 37 approving.

Trump's net approval for the state stands at -21 percent, having come in at -1 percent back in January 2025 when he first returned to office.

North Carolina

With 49 percent approving versus 48 disapproving, North Carolina has since become more divided in its opinion of Trump's second presidency with 55 percent disapproving and 41 percent approving.

Trump's net approval for North Carolina has dropped a whopping 15 percent from 0 to -14 percent.

And Ohio isn't too peachy either, Trump's net approval only decreasing further in the Midwestern region.

Ohio

From 51 percent approval and 45 percent disapproving, Ohio's seen a drop in net approval for Trump's handling of his second term from +7 to -13 - a decrease of 20.

And last but certainly not least is Kentucky.

Every single state's net approval rating has decreased in Trump's second term (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Kentucky

Kentucky has seen Trump's approval rating drop most drastically.

With 59 percent approving and 37 disapproving when Trump first returned to office, 46 now approve and 46 disapprove.

His overall net approval has gone from 22 to 0 - a decrease in 22. Shame.

North Dakota, South Dakota and West Virginia still support Trump, but by much smaller margins than they used to.

And Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin all have negative approval ratings overall as well.

Overall, according to this specific poll, Trump's approval rating has dropped in every single state since he returned to office.