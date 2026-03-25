The US Army has raised its maximum enlistment age for the first time in years amid escalating tensions with Iran.

The maximum enlistment age for the US Army is 35, while the minimum is 17 with parental consent or 18 generally.

However, the US Army has now raised its maximum enlistment age by seven years, which will take effect next month, even as Trump continues to seek a peace deal in the Middle East.

On Truth Social, the President even claimed on March 7 that the US had 'already won' the war with Iran, but the conflict still continues, leading to the delivery of a 15-point plan to end the conflict this week.

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The increase of the maximum enlistment age means that Americans up to age 42 can now join the Regular Army, the Army National Guard, and the Army Reserve, as per an updated Army Regulation released on Friday (March 20).

Trump has previously said that the US has 'already won the war' with Iran (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

The last time the Army raised its enlistment age to 42 was in 2006, at the height of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, when the military expanded eligibility to meet soaring troop demands and enlisting challenges.

The Army lowered the enlistment age back to 35 in 2016.

The document reads: “Applicant is eligible for enlistment is applicant is at least 17 years of age and up to and including age 42 (exceptions not authorized).

"Applicants who are 17 years of age (have not reached their 18th birthday) require parental or guardian consent for enlistment through completion of appropriate sections of DD Form 1966.”

It's not just age requirements where there have been changes, as the army has also removed the requirement for a waiver for those who've received a conviction relating to owning marijuana or any related drug items, like bongs, pipes, and spoons.

Previously, this conviction would require someone to undergo a 24-hour waiver and drug test before enlisting in the armed forces.

The new enlistment also aligns with other military branches, including the Air Force and Space Force, which have raised their age limit to 42.

There are conscription fears and anxieties (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Navy capped its limit to 41, and the Marine Corps has remained at 28, the Navy Times says.

Rising tensions with Iran have reignited fears over military conscription, with social media speculation and misinformation fueling public concern about the possibility of a draft.

Fact-checkers and news reports via AFP note that rumors and fake posts about compulsory service have circulated widely in recent weeks, particularly following US military action in the region.

However, there is currently no indication that conscription is being considered, despite the growing anxiety online.

The conflict in Iran has resulted in a lot of questions, namely, when the conflict will end; many remain fearful that this will go on for years.

However, Trump has insisted that progress is being made and explained how that is happening.

The military's newest branch, the Space Force, also saw a similar enlistment age lift (Samuel Corum/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He gave an update about the potential end of the conflict when he spoke in the White House on Tuesday (March 24) and alluded to receiving a gift from Iran, and added that the US is ‘dealing with the right people’.

He said: “They gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. And I’m not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize.

“It was a very nice thing they did. But what it showed me is that we’re dealing with the right people.”

Following Trump's 15-point plan, Iran has issued one of their own after rejecting the terms presented by the Trump administration to end the war, including a halt to the killing of Iran's officials and their 'exercise of sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz' (via CBS News).