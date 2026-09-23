Warning issued for 'convenience store drug' found at scene of two college students' deaths

Authorities are investigating the use of a 'convenience store drug' at a university after two students were found dead on Monday (September 21).

Tragedy has hit the University of Mississippi in Oxford following a weekend in which the educational institution hosted rival Louisiana State University for a football game.

Oxford Police Department confirmed in a statement that the two students were found deceased at separate scenes, though investigators have said packaged kratom from an unnamed retailer was found at both.

It has not been confirmed whether the drug, an herbal extract which can produce stimulant-like effects, was a contributing factor in the students' deaths.

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On Tuesday (September 22), Lafayette County Metro Narcotics confirmed it was investigating the deaths separately.

The statement read: "We are aware of the significant amount of concern, speculation, and misinformation circulating regarding the deaths of two college-aged individuals yesterday.

The University of Mississippi in Oxford (Getty Stock Images)

"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, classmates, and loved ones affected by these tragic losses.

"Law enforcement is currently conducting two separate death investigations. At this time, we have no confirmed evidence indicating that the two deaths are connected. However, packaged kratom sold from a retail store was found during both investigations.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we encourage everyone to avoid kratom and any other medication or substance that was not prescribed to you or obtained from a trusted, regulated source."

The unit explained that 'local, state, and federal partners are working collaboratively to gather the facts and provide answers as quickly and responsibly as possible'.

It added: "As a general community safety resource, free Narcan is available through vending machines on campus and at the downtown parking garage within the City of Oxford.

"Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and is available to members of the community at no charge."

Lafayette County Metro Narcotics concluded the statement by saying the priority remains supporting the families of the victims, while 'determining the facts'.

High doses of Kratom can produce frightening problems (Nathalie Jamois/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A number of cases of psychosis resulting from use of kratom, a tropical tree native to southeast Asia, have been reported according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

These allegedly saw individuals addicted to the drug experiencing frightening symptoms such as hallucinations, delusion, and confusion.

Other effects of taking the drug include nausea, itching, sweating, a dry mouth, constipation, increased urination, tachycardia, vomiting, drowsiness, and loss of appetite.

Following the tragic deaths of the two students at the University of Mississippi, Dr Shawnboda Mead, vice chancellor for student affairs, said: "The University is heartbroken by the recent loss of two students and extends our condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

"We are aware that considerable unverified information is circulating on social media and in the community regarding these recent student deaths. The Coroner's Office has confirmed two student deaths, and University Police are not aware of any additional student deaths.

"University Police remain in contact with local and state law enforcement and the causes of the two deaths are still under investigation.

"We encourage our community not to speculate about the circumstances or repeat information that has not been officially confirmed. We appreciate your understanding and support for our campus community during this difficult time."