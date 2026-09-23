Warning issued for 'convenience store drug' found at scene of two college students' deaths
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Warning issued for 'convenience store drug' found at scene of two college students' deaths

The university's vice chancellor for student affairs has urged the 'community not to speculate about the circumstances'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: US News, Drugs, Education

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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