Two college students have died after it was believed they were swept out into the ocean from where they were 'sleeping at the keyhole' of a dangerous beach.

On June 10, Harshita Nair, 21, and Mahial Sran, 20 were at Bonny Doon Beach in Santa Cruz County in California, when it's believed they were dragged into the ocean by a big wave.

Both from Fremont, the pair graduated from Washington High School in 2023. Nair was at UC Berkley taking legal studies and expected to graduate in 2027, with Sran at San José State University studying public health and set to graduate in 2027.

A witness called 911 at around 5pm and multiple law enforcement agencies responded at the scene, Santa Cruz County Volunteer Fire Captain Kyle Breton among them.

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Both women were rescued from the water, with one reported as being in critical condition shortly after.

However, in a devastating turn, they both later passed away.

The two women are believed to have been pulled into the water near Yellow Bank Beach (Facebook/ CAL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit)

Authorities and one of the women's dads have since spoken out about the tragedy, alongside in desperate warning to any other beachgoers.

In a video shared to Facebook by CAL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit, Breton confirmed authorities had been dispatched to the beach, aware they had 'one patient in the water' but by the time they arrived at the scene, 'it had been upgraded to two patients in the water'.

'About eight' rescue swimmers went into the water and were 'able to extricate both patients,' one brought to Yellow Bank Beach and the other to Panther Beach.

Both patients were transported to local hospital, Breton states.

While authorities have yet to determine an official cause of death, Breton told The Post it's believed 'both of these patients [...] were originally sleeping right at the keyhole' of the beach 'which is an area that [...] catches a lot of people unaware'.

The area is known for its hazardous conditions and rising tides which catch beachgoers off-guard.

Santa Cruz County Volunteer Fire Captain Kyle Breton shared a statement and warned other beachgoers (Facebook/ CAL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit)

"We're also seeing people going through the keyhole to get to Yellow Bank Beach and then they get trapped on Yellow Bank Beach because the tide."

Harshita's father, Ahock Nair, said: "I have no idea what happened. I'm still in shock."

The following day, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office released a warning to Facebook: "Over the past few weeks, law enforcement and fire crews have responded to an increased number of water rescues.

"With warm weather expected this weekend, beaches across Santa Cruz County are expected to be crowded. Please keep safety a top priority.

"Never turn your back on the ocean. Watch for sneaker waves and changing surf conditions. These powerful waves can surge much higher and farther up the beach than expected.

"Know how to recognize and respond to rip currents. Keep children within arm’s reach near the water. Swim near staffed lifeguard towers whenever possible. Stay off rocks, jetties, and driftwood near the surf zone.

This is the fifth rescue that's been performed in a month along a one-mile stretch of coastline (Facebook/ AL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit)

"Elevated temperatures and a long-period southerly swell are creating dangerous ocean conditions. A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through 9:00 p.m. June 11, with hazardous surf expected through the weekend. Stay alert, stay informed, and help keep our beaches safe."

The incident involving the two students followed several days after the death of a five-year-old named Amada Mia Brown who was swept into the ocean from Laguna Beach.

CAL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit said on Facebook: "This is the fifth rescue we’ve performed in a month along a 1-mile stretch of coastline, from Yellow Bank Beach to Bonny Doon Beach."

UNILAD has contacted the CAL FIre Czu San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit for comment.

f you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].