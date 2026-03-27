The White House shared a cryptic post on Thursday (March 26), suggesting that something is coming.

To say that the Trump administration is unlike any other government is certainly an understatement, with the president not afraid to tease new changes as if he's releasing a teaser trailer for a new Marvel movie.

Over the last few days, a series of rather ominous posts have been popping up on the White House's official social media accounts.

In one video, which appeared to show someone's shoes, a woman’s voice could be heard asking: “It’s launching soon, right?” While the onscreen text read: “Sound on.” It was later deleted.

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And one of the latest is a short seven-second clip uploaded to X, simply captioned with a shushing face emoji.

It starts with a black screen before a sketch of the White House appears with Trump's full name underneath.

Some tech geeks decided to play the video in reverse, which led to the words 'exciting announcement tomorrow' being heard.

The video does not provide any indication as to what exactly the announcement could entail.

As well as the short clips, the White House has shared three pixelated images, two of which were of President Trump, with the other being Vice President JD Vance.

Meanwhile, another post teased 'something new' with a loading bar and was captioned: "SOON."

Kaelan Dorr, Deputy Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Communications Director, said in a post on X: "It will all be clear in due time…"

Many theories are swirling about on social media right now as to what could be on the agenda.

Media personality Mario Nawfal also took to X and wrote: "The White House spent days posting cryptic pixelated photos, garbled audio, and deleted videos. People reportedly deciphered some of the images, and theories are swirling: alien disclosure, Trump’s signature on dollar bills for America’s 250th birthday, or, my personal favorite, the $500 gold Trump phone."

A fellow social media user commented: "White House having a lot of fun with cryptic messages tonight. They’ve posted what looks like an 'analog horror' style clip — reversed audio, eerie tune, low voice in the background, all the spooky stuff."

Amid tanking ratings, Trump spoke at the National Republican Congressional Committee's fundraising dinner in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday (March 25) to urge Republicans to stick together.

The president said: "We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again, and most importantly, we will make America great again.

"Thank you very much Republicans, go out and win the midterms!"

It looks like a big announcement is coming from the Trump administration (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The midterm elections are taking place in the US on November 3 this year in what will be a big test for Trump two years on from his presidential election victory.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.

The most bizarre quotes and announcements from Trump's second term

He won't deport Prince Harry because 'he has enough problems with Meghan'

In early 2025, Trump was asked during an interview with the New York Post if he had plans to kick Prince Harry out of the US amid ongoing questions about his immigration status.

"I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife," he said. "She’s terrible."

Saying Volodymyr Zelenskyy was 'all dressed up' in military attire

Ahead of a 2025 meeting in the Oval Office, the Ukrainian president wore a black, long-sleeved polo shirt featuring the Ukrainian trident - after which he'd vowed not to wear a suit until Russia's invasion of his country would come to an end.

Trump jokily said as he greeted Zelenskyy: "Oh look, you’re all dressed up."

Saying Denmark doesn't have a right to Greenland - despite it belonging to them

When the US was involved in that dispute over Greenland, as Trump wanted the land to be America’s, he claimed that Denmark didn't have the 'right' to the country.

Well, it's clear Trump didn't realize that Greenland is a self-governing, autonomous country within the Kingdom of Denmark, and has been part of Denmark for 600 years.

A promise to bring back plastic straws

Again in 2025, Trump - who sold branded plastic straws during his 2020 election campaign - said paper straws 'don't work' and 'disgustingly' dissolve when being used.

"These things don’t work," he said. "I’ve had them many times, and on occasion, they break, they explode."

Saying the Biden administration spent $8 million making mice transgender

During his address to Congress in March 2025, Trump accused the Biden administration of spending $8 million on 'transgender mice' experiments.

PBS later fact-checked this and concluded that this claim was false, with PBS News Hour's White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López saying 'the idea that scientists are making mice transgender is false'.

"These experiments were studying the effects of gender-affirming hormones on asthma and on whether gender-affirming hormones increase breast cancer risk," Barrón-López explained.

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

On his first day in office for his second term of presidency in January 2025, Trump infamously signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America to honor 'American greatness'.

It's important to note that the change applies only to US federal communications and maps.

Saying a day like The Purge would 'curb crime'

During his 2024 election campaign, Trump wildly called for 'one real rough, nasty' and 'violent day' of police retaliation in order to eradicate crime 'immediately' - which many drew comparisons to the thriller film The Purge.

"One rough hour — and I mean real rough — the word will get out and it will end immediately, you know? It will end immediately," Trump said to the crowd in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Calling Kamala Harris a 's**t' vice president

Another moment during his 2024 election campaign saw Trump take aim at his opponent, former vice president Kamala Harris.

He told his supporters: "We have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve had enough, that you just can’t take it anymore. We can’t stand you, you’re a s**t vice president. The worst."