Stephen A. Smith has blamed Donald Trump for the New York Knicks' loss to San Antonio Spurs and has hit out at the president for falling asleep at the basketball match.

He said on First Take: "Our president showed up to New York City last night. And needless to say what I feared would happen, ended up happening. The New York Knicks lost and obviously I’m blaming him, why am I blaming him ladies and gentlemen it’s very simple because the president disrupted our mojo. I’ve said this on many occasions over the last 24 hours and I’m saying it again. The man messed things up."

The president has since responded to the TV personality as the post-mortem of the Knicks' lost resulted in the blame game.

"I think he’s a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president," Trump said.

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"You need a high IQ. I’m not sure that Stephen has that. I don’t think he does, actually."

Trump is a lifelong Knicks fan himself, so the president decided to attend Game 3 finals at Madison Square Garden. He was loudly booed during proceedings.