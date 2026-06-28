Warning: This article contains discussion of gambling addiction which some readers may find distressing.





A groom-to-be is suing betting giant DraftKings after gambling away the entirety of his wedding savings, losing his job, and ultimately being hospitalised as his addiction spiralled out of control.

Dane Miller, a 32-year-old from Illinois, filed his complaint in Chicago federal court, accusing the online sportsbook of ignoring obvious signs he had a gambling problem and instead accelerating his addiction by removing safeguards while publicly claiming to support responsible gambling.

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According to the lawsuit, Miller opened his DraftKings account back in 2020, and what started as casual betting soon spiralled.

DraftKings made him a VIP in May 2021, showering him with perks including promotions, profit boosts, free bets, deposit matches and tickets to professional sporting events.

Dane Miller, a 32-year-old from Illinois, filed his complaint in Chicago federal court, accusing the online sportsbook of ignoring obvious signs he had a gambling problem and instead accelerating his addiction by removing safeguards while publicly claiming to support responsible gambling. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Why is the groom suing DraftKings over his gambling losses?

Miller's complaint alleges the platform was "defectively designed" to exploit the brain's chemical reward system, with personalised algorithms designed to keep users hooked. The suit claims these tools reinforce illusions of control, encourage loss aversion and push users to chase their losses, rather than intervening when someone shows clear signs of addiction.

After draining his wedding fund entirely, Miller reportedly turned to credit card cash advances, personal loans and even his 401k retirement savings to keep gambling. By September 2024, his employer discovered the scale of his betting and let him go. Even after losing his wedding savings, his assigned VIP host allegedly continued contacting him daily, at one point rewarding his "loyalty" with tickets to a suite at Soldier Field.

The following month, Miller drafted a suicide note and was hospitalised for severe suicidal thoughts. Just two weeks before being admitted, DraftKings had reportedly sent him five separate $200 sportsbook credits. After being discharged, Miller relapsed almost immediately, reinstalling the app on his phone within days.

A groom-to-be is suing betting giant DraftKings after gambling away the entirety of his wedding savings, losing his job, and ultimately being hospitalised as his addiction spiralled out of control. (Photo Illustration by Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Has DraftKings faced similar lawsuits before?

This isn't the first time DraftKings has faced legal action of this kind. In 2024, a separate federal lawsuit accused the platform of nurturing a New Jersey father's gambling addiction using comparable tactics, leading him to drain nearly $1 million from his family's savings, including money set aside for his children.

Lawyers for DraftKings have previously pushed back against this style of legal argument. Legal firm White & Case has argued that "personal responsibility is not a product defect," with lawyers Michael Andolina and Markus Funk pointing out that adult gamblers knowingly take part in an activity with well-documented risks.

A judge in Pennsylvania dismissed a similar case in March, ruling that DraftKings had no legal duty of care to stop users overspending or developing an addiction.

A UK court reached a similar conclusion in a separate case involving Betfair.

Miller has since entered recovery, regained employment, and joined Illinois' self-exclusion list for gambling platforms. He says he hopes sharing his story will help others avoid going through what he experienced.

UNILAD has contacted DraftKings for comment.





Please gamble responsibly. For help, support and advice about problem gambling, call the National Problem Gambling Helpline on 1-800-GAMBLER, 24/7.



