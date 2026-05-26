A body language expert has broke down Mackenzie Shirilla's dad's appearance on The Crash, which some viewers described as 'tone deaf'.

Steve Shirilla was blasted by many people on the internet for his t-shirt of choice as he was interviewed on the recently released Netflix documentary, which tells the story of his daughter, Mackenzie Shirilla, who was convicted on murder charges.

Back in July 2022, Shirilla, 17 at the time, drove a car at 100 miles per hour directly into a wall in Strongsville, Ohio.

She crushed her then boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend, Davion Flanagan, who tragically died.

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Shirilla has long maintained she blacked out and never meant to kill the pair, though she was convicted of 12 felony offences, including murder, felonious assault and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Steve has been speaking about his daughter's conviction in the crash, though his comments were certainly overshadowed by a t-shirt he was wearing with the word 'Boom' written on it.

Mackenzie Shirilla was convicted of murder (Netflix)

One person on Reddit called Steve's outfit of choice as 'questionable', while another stated it was 'beyond poor taste' and 'insensitive'.

A body language expert who goes by the name of The Behavioral Arts on YouTube, has explained how he can 'cold read' people based on their item of clothing.

"The moment I saw Steve on the screen, there was something that jumped out at me that I couldn't believe what I was seeing," the expert explained.

"And it's the fact that he's literally wearing a T-shirt that has a cartoon 'boom' on it."

The body language expert continued: "I'm looking at this going 'what happened here?' This guy woke up, knowing that that day he's going to film a documentary about the car crash that his daughter caused, that claimed two lives, and he went over to his T-shirt drawer and he went 'hmm [...] that one, that's the perfect one to wear for this documentary.'"

Speaking about the shirt itself, The Behavioral Arts added: "Totally subjectively, either he knew what he was doing, or if we give him the benefit of the doubt, this is a completely tone-deaf, clueless decision to wear this T-shirt and not realize the implication that it has in this documentary."

Steve Shirilla was criticised by many viewers following his appearance in the Netflix documentary (Netflix)

Since Steve featured in the Netflix documentary, he's been placed on administrative leave from his job as an art and digital media teacher at Mary Queen of Peace School in Cleveland.

In a statement provided to UNILAD, Mary Queen of Peace School said: "Administrators at Mary Queen of Peace School in Cleveland are investigating allegations made on social media that one of its teachers has demonstrated poor judgement. Upon learning of the allegation, the school acted immediately and placed the teacher on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.

"The health and wellbeing of its students are among the highest priorities for Mary Queen of Peace School, and its leadership team takes all allegations of poor judgment very seriously."