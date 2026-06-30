Life-threatening 'heat dome' to scorch certain US cities this week as forecasters issue warning
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Life-threatening 'heat dome' to scorch certain US cities this week as forecasters issue warning

Citizens are being warned ahead of the celebratory July Fourth weekend

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Platt/Getty Images

Topics: Climate Change, Environment, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh