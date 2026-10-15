Teen speaks out after viral video showed him giving elderly man the shoes off his feet
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Teen speaks out after viral video showed him giving elderly man the shoes off his feet

Jordan Hope's moment of kindness has led to thousands of dollars being raised

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Good News, Community

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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