Teen speaks out after viral video showed him giving elderly man the shoes off his feet

An 18-year-old Arizona high school graduate gave his shoes to an elderly stranger after noticing the condition of the man's footwear, then went on to spend time with him after learning he had recently lost his wife.

Jordan Hope was on his way to the bank in Maricopa earlier this month when he spotted the man walking through a Walgreens parking lot in worn-out shoes.

Rather than carry on with his day, Hope stopped, turned around and offered the man his own slides.

The encounter, which was captured in photographs and video, attracted widespread attention after a local resident shared the footage online.

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But the story behind the gesture revealed that Hope's decision to stop had led to more than a simple exchange of shoes.

According to AZFamily, which interviewed Hope about the encounter, the teenager initially drove away before deciding to return to check on the man.

Jordan Hope, 18, gave his slides to an elderly man he encountered in a Walgreens parking lot in Maricopa, Arizona. (AZ Family)

Why did Jordan Hope give his shoes to an elderly man?

Hope said his decision was prompted by his faith rather than any expectation of recognition.

"I just felt like God told me to go over there, turn around and just give him some new slides," he explained.

Yareli Madrid witnessed the act on Monday, October 5, and shared photographs and video in the Facebook group The Original City of Maricopa, AZ.

Madrid praised Hope for helping someone without seeking attention or praise, describing the encounter as something that had genuinely touched her.

“Watching this young man take the shoes off his own feet and give them to an older man who needed them truly touched my heart,” Madrid said in the post. “What makes it even more special is that he did it without anyone watching, without cameras, without expecting recognition or praise. He simply saw someone in need and helped from the goodness of his heart.”

Hope’s involvement did not end when he handed over his footwear.

After driving away, he returned to the Walgreens and found the man inside trying to buy some candy.

Hope decided to buy the candy for him himself, then arranged a ride for the pair to a nearby Culver’s, where they met for lunch.

(AZ Family)

What happened after Jordan Hope discovered the man had lost his wife?

During the encounter, Hope learned that the elderly man had reportedly lost his wife just two weeks earlier.

The revelation gave further context to the time the teenager chose to spend with him, beyond the initial offer of footwear.

“That honestly broke my heart,” Hope said. “I just think he needed a friend.”

The teenager’s actions therefore extended beyond providing something practical the man needed. He also spent time listening and keeping him company following a significant personal loss.

Hope said: “I’m just a man trying to spread positivity in the Lord’s work.” Hope has stayed in touch, checking in on the man by phone every day.

A GoFundMe started on the man’s behalf had already raised about $1,000, money Hope said will go toward groceries and other expenses.