The family of a teenager who faces a slew of charges for allegedly running over his teacher in a prank gone wrong has spoken out.

Five students arrived at a teacher’s home in Gainesville in order to play a prank on him by throwing toilet paper on his property, however things quickly went wrong.

Math teacher and gold coach Jason Hughes would end up losing his life following the incident.

While the five students, from North Hall High School, in Hall County, Georgia, were at his home, Hughes came outside and would end up tripping and falling into the road only to be run over by one of the student’s cars as they tried to flee the scene.

Advert

The driver was reported as being 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace.

Wallace and his friends stayed at the scene in an attempt to aid Hughes until emergency responders arrived.

Jason Hughes was run over after tripping into the road as the students tried to flee (Jason Hughes/Facebook)

Wallace’s family have since released a statement expressing their sorrow at the situation.

In a statement, Wallace’s family said: “We are a family in deep remorse and grieving over such a tremendous loss in our North Hall community. Jason Hughes meant the world to our son, Jayden.

“He took the time to invest in Jay and poured his love into him, making a lasting impact. Along with the rest of our family, Jay expresses his deepest sorrow and sincerest apology to the Hughes family."

In the statement, Wallace added: "I pledge to live out the remainder of my life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ. He will never be forgotten."

According to reports, Wallace was arrested at the scene as well as the four other students.

They were named as Elijah Tate Owens, 18, Aiden Hucks, 18, Ana Katherine Luque, 18, and Ariana Cruz, 18.

Jayden Ryan Wallace has been charged (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Hughe’s wife, Laura, has previously called for the charges against the teens to be dropped, however.

According to a report, by the New York Post, in a statement she said: “This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students. This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.”

Following the incident, tributes have flooded in online for the beloved school teacher.

The district also issued a statement that read: “Our hearts are broken. Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues.

“He gave so much to so many in numerous ways. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and family. We ask that the media and the public respect their privacy as they grieve this incredible loss.”