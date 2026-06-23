Joe Rogan left stunned after Trump's chilling response to fears of a terrorist attack at White House UFC event
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Joe Rogan left stunned after Trump's chilling response to fears of a terrorist attack at White House UFC event

The event took place on the President's birthday - with one of Rogan's podcast guests saying he was 'nervous' to attend

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Topics: Joe Rogan, Donald Trump

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh