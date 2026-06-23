Joe Rogan left stunned after Trump's chilling response to fears of a terrorist attack at White House UFC event

Joe Rogan has claimed Donald Trump had a 'surprise' reaction when podcaster made a 'comment about a terror threat' during the UFC 250 event last week.

The UFC event, which was held on the South Lawn of The White House (June 15) kicked off celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary - and, of courae, Trump's 80th.

The main event saw American fighter Justin Gaethje beat Spanish-Georgian's Ilia Topuria - taking home the lightweight championship.

There were a number of famous faces in the crowd, including Trump's youngest son Barron - who many said looked 'unrecognizable'.

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Of course, UFC commentator Joe Rogan couldn't miss the event - and he's claimed he had a surprise interaction with the President on Episode 181 of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Donald Trump and Joe Rogan have a close friendship (Photo by Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan claimed: “I said to Trump, 'I hope we don’t die in a terrorist attack.'."

And the President's response?

"We gotta go somehow."

Rogan added: "I go, 'What the f**k, dude?'"

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.

During the podcast, MMA trainer Trevor Wittman also said that he felt 'uneasy' attending the event with 4,000 others.

"I was honestly really nervous, Joe," he said. "I was like, 'Dude, there's like, just again, being around everybody and something could happen'."

However, UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje wasn't frightened at all, telling Rogan: “I was like, ‘F**k it. If I get taken out in the middle of the cage, how f**king legendary would that be?’”

Two days after the event, the Department of Justice announced that five men have been arrested and charged following a massive operation to stop a planned mass casualty event before it could ever take place.

According to federal prosecutors 'the men planned to deploy explosive-laden drones around the event and use snipers to fire at high value targets in the fleeing crowd'.

However, the plot was stopped cold four days before the first fighters even stepped into the cage due to a rapid multi-state operation by the FBI.

Donald Trump also celebrated his 80th birthday at the event (Photo by Evan Vucci - Pool/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the podcast, Rogan had nothing but positive words to say about the event, which he called 'phenomenal'.

“It was one of the greatest events that any sporting event has ever put on,” he said, even going as far as to say: "I mean, maybe the greatest sporting event in the history of the world … I’m so happy I went.

"I’m so happy I was there to see it live. It was a real honor."

Unfortunately for Rogan though, it doesn't look like there'll be another event of the kind, according to UFC CEO Dana White.

"It was amazing experience, it was a one of one, that will never happen again, and for all of us that were involved it was a unique and cool experience," he said after the event adding that he 'couldn't afford it'.