TikToker arrested for allegedly threatening to take Trump's life if he fails to meet demand
Home>News>US News

TikToker arrested for allegedly threatening to take Trump's life if he fails to meet demand

The president was not the only one targeted in the alleged threats

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Justice Department

Topics: Donald Trump, Crime, TikTok, Social Media

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh