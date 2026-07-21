TikToker arrested for allegedly threatening to take Trump's life if he fails to meet demand

A man has been arrested for allegedly posting threats to kill President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials, with one post said to read: "I want your heads off your shoulders."

Garry Lee Williams, 44, of Knoxville, was arrested on July 16, 2026, by the FBI 'on a complaint involving the interstate transmission of threats to kill public officials,' the United States Attorney's Office states.

As well as Trump, Williams allegedly threatened to kill FBI Director Kash Patel, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler, and Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel, via repeated social media videos and posts, including on TikTok.

His initial appearance was held on Friday (July 17) in United States District Court in Knoxville. A preliminary hearing is set for August 25, 2026, with the trial set to be scheduled at a later date.

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Williams is alleged to have threatened the POTUS to 'step down' or 'get layed down,' the Mirror US reports.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on a complaint involving the interstate transmission of threats to kill public officials, including Trump (CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to an FBI affidavit supporting the complaint, agents received a tip in May about a TikTok account that was allegedly posting threats, as per Law&Crime.

The outlet reports that authorities said that another alleged post 'threatening' the president, read: "President Trump I'm gonna get you and all your buddies... I want your heads off your shoulders, send all law enforcement you want to they can go too."

It's reported that the alleged threats were also targeted towards the president's family, including his youngest son, Barron.

"Y'all didn't care bout me or my kids so it's f**k u and your kids," the threat allegedly said.

Another allegedly told 'all you corrupt politicians on this list' to 'kiss your family goodbye'.

The United States Attorney's Office says: "Members of the public are reminded that these are only charges and that every person is presumed innocent until their guilt has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

Alleged threats were also made to FBI Director Kash Patel (SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The alleged threats come three months after Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was charged with attempting to assassinate the president at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 25.

Allen was charged with attempting to assassinate the president of the United States, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and the transportation of firearm in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Another status hearing is set for August 20, in which a date for a trial could possibly be set.