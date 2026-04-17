Donald Trump has claimed a recent DoorDash stunt at the White House was the 'biggest ever on Google', but it appears the president is mistaken.

Earlier this week, the POTUS welcomed Sharon Simmons to The Oval Office to deliver McDonald's cheeseburgers and fries to the president and his team.

The grandmother of ten from Fayetteville, Arkansas, delivered the fast food takeaway on behalf of DoorDash in what was a stunt intended to promote an act passed by the Senate last year aiming to eliminate federal income taxes on tips.

Simmons received $11,000 in tips last year, which has been able to pay for her husband's cancer treatment.

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While there was personal meaning behind the stunt, Trump wasn't the biggest fan, though it's supposed success on Google did please him.

Trump had a DoorDash delivery earlier this week (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Speaking at an event in Las Vegas on Thursday (April 16), the president said: "Sharon delivered McDonald’s to the Oval Office. It was a little bit of a… you know, I mean, to be honest, it was a little tacky.

"You know, they come up with these crazy ideas like McDonald’s, although that was the biggest ever on Google, they say, number one ever. And the, the, uh, garbage truck. I mean, we do these things in politics. They’re a little embarrassing."

According to data collected by Semrush, the likes of YouTube, ChatGPT, Facebook and Instagram have been searched by users more than the DoorDash stunt.

After her quick stop at the White House and a $100 tip she received from the president himself, Simmons spoke with DoorDash's media team about the ‘incredible honor’ it was to represent the delivery service in Washington.

“Thanks to DoorDash, I have been able to provide for my family while keeping the schedule that works best for me, something I never thought would be possible,” she said.

“Now No Tax on Tips has taken things to the next level, letting me keep more of the tips I earn and deserve.”

In a press release, the White House explained how over 5.5 million Americans have claimed 'No tax on tips' so far.

While the policy doesn't eliminate tax on tips completely, it does permit eligible workers to deduct up to $25,000 in tip income each year for a short period of time, The Guardian reports.

The White House claims the 5.5 million people to have taken advantage so far have received an average deduction of over $7,100.