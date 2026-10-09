LA Dodgers fan has savage response after catching foul ball that entire stadium urged him to hand to child
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LA Dodgers fan has savage response after catching foul ball that entire stadium urged him to hand to child

The viral clip of the disappointed boy now has over 2.6 million views

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: @‌abc7NY/YouTube

Topics: Sport, Baseball, US News, Los Angeles, Viral

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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