LA Dodgers fan has savage response after catching foul ball that entire stadium urged him to hand to child

The LA Dodgers fan who refused to give a foul ball to a little boy sitting right next to him shrugged as he looked at the camera before issuing a brutal response.

Catching a foul ball at a baseball game is a dream for many fans, especially the younger ones hoping to take home a special souvenir at what could be their first ever game.

But one LA Dodgers fan has been slammed online after failing to hand over a ball he caught to a young kid sitting just next to him, and his reaction to the crowd's plea has only added fuel to the fire.

"Give it to the kid! Give it to the kid!" the crowd chanted, but the fan, wearing a Yoshinobu Yamamoto jersey at the game on Tuesday night (October 6), refused to hand over the keepsake.

Advert

After shrugging at the camera, fan said: "I'm sorry, I can't! I'm not giving it to the kid! I feel bad, but I'm not giving it to the kid."

The fan doubled-down on not handing the ball over. (@‌abc7NY/YouTube)

The video in question has since gone viral, with many users on X noting just how disappointed the young boy really looked.

"That is the highest level of nerd on the planet," one person wrote, "Imagine being a grown man this excited for a baseball and not giving it to a kid. I’m embarrassed for him."

Another added: "Don't be a douche! Give it to the kid, it would mean more to your life anyway, I mean you already caught it!"

As a third wrote: "If it were me, I would have my pic taken with it, have a moment with it and then, if there was a kid around, I would pass it off."

People urged the fan to hand over the ball. (@‌abc7NY/YouTube)

The clip has been watched millions of times, and while the Dodgers fan is receiving a serious amount of heat, a lot of fellow fans are also defending him.

"He's not obligated to give the ball away. Move it along," one said.

As another commented: "The ball meant a lot more to him than the child who obviously doesn’t care about it. More importantly, why is the child entitled to a foul ball he didn’t catch?"

A third noted: "Hot take, but I side with the man. He caught the ball and he clearly was excited about it. So I support him keeping it.

"Yes, if he gave it to the kid it would be a cool gesture. But it should only be because he wanted to, not because others around him try to shame him into it."

The incident happened during Game 3 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers won 3-1 at Truist Park in Atlanta, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five playoff series.