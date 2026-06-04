Braden Peters, aka Clavicular, has revealed his plans to enlarge his penis after having previously talked about the extreme lengths he goes to, so his penis looks bigger.

The controversial ‘looksmaxxing’ influencer is back with yet another admission about what he does to feel like he looks more handsome.

For example, just yesterday (3 June), he livestreamed on Kick, which showed him meeting his surgeon about rhinoplasty, which appears to have gone well.

However, now, he seems to be looking for ways to enhance something a little more South.

Advert

Peters can be seen in the clip, sitting in a room with TikTok creator and surgeon, Dr. Miami’s face on a poster, as he scrolls on his phone.

That’s when he seemed to read something, and respond: “Penis enlargement surgery? Yeah, imma get that for sure.”

Clav plans on getting a Penis enlargement surgery after his rhinoplasty 😳🥀 pic.twitter.com/glSapkNnWp — KermitClippedIt (@sprint26703) June 4, 2026





He went on to tell the camera that he’s going to get a penis enlargement surgery ‘next’, as he made sexual jokes about his penis whilst in his blue surgery gown.

However, just days before, Peters also went on Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive, where he revealed what he has been doing to ‘stretch’ his penis naturally.

The 20-year-old has admitted to doing things like smash his face with a hammer and use meth as an appetite suppressant in a bid to ‘maxx’ his appearance, but now, he says he’s been using weighted shopping bags to enlarge his member.

He told Paul and his co-host, Mike Majlak, that he would wrap the heavy bags around his wrists and hold his penis to pull it down, effectively stretching the ligament.





He explained to a stunned Paul: “You just put stuff in here, various items, and you wrap it around your wrist like this. Then you’re basically holding onto your suspensory ligament and stretching.”

He then admitted: “I would do this while I was driving”.

Peters also revealed that if there was a time that he had to choose between being bald, and never being able to use his penis again, he’d accept a life without a functional penis.

“You’re going to have this bald head and a functional d***, but it’s going to be over for you when you’ve got no one you can use it on besides your hand,” he said.

However, he said that if he gets to keep his hair, even though he’ll never be sexually active again, he can still ‘make fun’ of people who are bald.