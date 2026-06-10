The World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, is fast approaching which can only mean one thing... a lot of booze is about to be consumed.

It's pretty normal for rules regarding pub opening times to be relaxed during a major tournament so that fans can watch all of the sporting action unfold.

There's also the opportunity to have a party after a big win, or to drown your sorrows following your nations elimination from the World Cup.

And that will be pretty easy to do if you're based in New York as bars across the entire state can serve alcohol until 4am every evening.

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The new law, which was passed on Tuesday (June 9) as part of a new bill, will allow establishments to stay open much later until July 21, two days after the World Cup final in New Jersey.

The World Cup kicks off this week (Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Closing time of bars typically varies by region, but the new law ahead of the World Cup will see all venues permitted to open late should they wish.

It comes into effect from Thursday, June 11, which just so happens to coincide with the first match involving Mexico and South Africa.

Announcing the news, Governor of New York Kathy Hochul said in a statement: "The World Cup is coming to New York and I want every New Yorker and local business to be part of the action and celebration, no ticket required.

"From the first kick to the last whistle, bars and restaurants across our state can stay open throughout the tournament, bringing New Yorkers together to cheer on every goal and supporting small businesses across the state."

Bars will be opening much later during the World Cup (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Lily M. Fan, the chair of New York State Liquor Authority, added: "New York's restaurants, bars, taverns and hospitality businesses will play an important role in welcoming fans from around the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"This legislation gives local businesses a clear, temporary framework to serve visitors during this once-in-a-generation event."

New York drinking rules explained

Despite the relaxation on pub closing times, there are still a number of rules World Cup-goers must follow if they stay in the New York.

First of all, the state enforces the 'open container' law, which means people are banned from drinking or even opening a can in public places such as the streets and parks.

It's worth noting that the national legal age for drinking alcohol is 21 in the US, worth baring in mind considering some fans will be visiting from some countries where the legal age is 18.

United States’ 2026 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers

1 - Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

24 - Matt Freese (New York City FC)

25 - Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)

Defenders

2 - Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven)

3 - Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

5 - Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

6 - Auston Trusty (Celtic)

12 - Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

13 - Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) - captain

16 - Alex Freeman (Villarreal)

18 - Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)

22 - Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)

23 - Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Tim Ream is serving as the USA's captain at the 2026 World Cup (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Midfielders

4 - Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth)

7 - Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

8 - Weston McKennie (Juventus)

10 - Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

11 - Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

14 - Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps)

15 - Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

17 - Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

21 - Timothy Weah (Marseille)

26 - Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is leading the team (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Forwards

9 - Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

19 - Haji Wright (Coventry City)

20 - Folarin Balogun (Monaco)