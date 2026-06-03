Paul Rudd has branded airplane mode 'nonsense' among other in-flight rules, as an expert has weighed in on the severity of failing to switch it on.

If you've been on many vacations in your time, you'll know that flight attendants are pretty 'on it' in making sure everyone follows the rigorous safety measures that are in place.

Between learning the brace position before take-off, making sure your window and tray table are stored away, and your armrest is down, there's a lot to think about!

But Ant-Man star Paul Rudd has claimed the whole thing is 'nonsense', during an episode of the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast.

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"When they say put your seat up and your tray table up and put your computer away and turn your phone on airplane mode, I think all of that is nonsense," he said.

Rudd recalled reading that the clash of signals could potentially interfere with pilots' communications, causing ' the occasional annoyance in their headsets'.

Paul Rudd claimed that airplane mode is 'nonsense'. (@rickglassman / YouTube)

But an expert has now weighed in on the important rule, explaining why not having airplane mode switched on during a flight could 'interfere with aircraft communication and navigation systems'.

Speaking with UNILAD, expert Gavin Lapidus, company director at eShores, said: "Airplane mode is designed to temporarily disable a phone’s wireless signals, such as cellular,

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, which in the past had the potential to interfere with aircraft communication and navigation systems.

"Nowadays, modern aircrafts are extremely well shielded, so the risk of direct interference today is considered very low."

The expert noted that passengers are asked to turn airplane mode on as a precaution. (Getty Stock Images)

Despite the risk being small, Lapidus stated that aircrafts still require passengers to turn the toggle on as a 'precaution'.

He added: "It also helps reduce network congestion, as devices constantly searching for signal at altitude can place unnecessary strain on ground networks."

But when asked about what actually happens if a person forgets to switch on airplane mode, Lapidus said it's really not the end of the world.

"Usually nothing dramatic happens. A single phone (or even several) not on airplane mode is very unlikely to affect the pilot, navigation, or safety of the aircraft."

And as for putting tray tables up for take-off, a flight attendant on Reddit explained that it is important for evacuation purposes.

They wrote: "Landing and take-off are the times when an accident is most likely. Having the tray down and the seat back will give you more things to hit when you lurch forwards, and also make evacuating the plane more difficult."