People have been urged to 'do their research' before getting certain tattoos due to the hidden meanings they represent.

Getting a new piece of ink is certainly a big decision and one that should involve a lot of research before actually getting the tattoo done.

And while you may think a design of a certain tattoo may look the part, you should consider some of the hidden prison meanings behind some popular inks.

A Reddit thread has gone through a few of these designs, with the social media user who started the discussion penning: "I love stick and pokes (I have 10 tattoos in total and 8 are pokes— 6 done by myself), but make sure you do some research before poking yourself! I’ve come across many folks who didn’t know their tattoos had double meanings for folks who have been to prison."

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So, he are some popular tattoos that have hidden prison meanings you may never have considered...

Teardrop

This is certainly one of the more popular tattoos that has a hidden prison meaning behind it.

The teardrop's meaning depends on where it's seen. It can indicate the wearer has served a lengthy prison sentence, while it can also suggest the person has committed a murder.

A teardrop tattoo can suggest you've committed a murder (Getty Stock Photo)

If it appears only as an outline rather than filled in, it can instead represent an attempted murder, or even suggest that the wearer lost a friend to violence and is seeking revenge.

Playing cards

Playing cards are seen as one of the most popular tattoos out there, but they actually represent a hidden prison meaning many are not aware of.

The Reddit thread explained: "Popular in Russian prisons, each deck signifies something different. A spade represents a thief, clubs for criminal, diamonds for informant, and hearts may signify someone is looking for a romantic partner in prison."

A cross on the chest

Such tattoo is apparently also popular amongst Russian inmates and symbolises a 'Prince of Thieves', according to experts.

"The highest rank a Russian prisoner can achieve, generally worn by higher-ups in the mob," the Reddit thread stated.

A cross on the chest has a hidden prison meaning (Getty Stock Photo)

Five dots

Known as the quincunx, the design typically features four dots arranged around a fifth, and it's the four outer dots that's of significant when it comes to the prison meaning.

The four outer dots represent prison walls, while the central dot represents the prisoners themselves.

You'll typically find this tattoo on the hand, between the thumb and forefinger.