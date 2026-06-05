Americans are using a nifty travel hack to avoid a huge phone bill this summer.

Every year, around 20 million Americans head to Europe for their annual vacation.

Some island-hop around Greece, whilst others tick off famous UK landmarks.

But even if you book cheap flights and stick to a budget, there's one expense that a lot of us often forget about: our phone bill.

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As many of us have found out the hard way, using your mobile overseas without the right plan can leave you with an eye-watering bill before you've even unpacked.

According to recent stats, American travellers can be charged upwards of $12 a day for data roaming, which quickly adds up.

To combat the issue, holidaymakers are turning to an international eSIM, and it could save you some serious money in the long run.

Find out more below.

Around 20 million Americans travel to Europe every year (Getty Images/Catherine Falls Commercial)

Where to buy a European eSIM in the US

If you're prepping for a vacation across the pond, you'll need to purchase an eSIM before you jet off to avoid any unexpected costs.

There are plenty of options available in the US too, depending on which European countries you're visiting and how long for.

For instance, you can secure an unlimited European 14-day eSim on Holafly here for $45.51.

That works out at around $3 per day - $9 less than average data roaming charges.

If you're not in need of unlimited data and want to save even more money, you can purchase a 500MB 15-day eSIM on ByteSim here for just $10.

Shop our top pick of unlimited European eSIM deals below:

The travel hack could save you $9 a day when travelling Europe (Getty Images/AleksandarNakic)

What is an eSIM and how does it work?

Gone are the days of having to try and squeeze a fiddly SIM card into your mobile.

For the unacquainted, an eSIM is a digital chip that is already built into your device.

All you need to do is choose a provider and the selected mobile plan's data will be loaded onto the phone.

You'll be able to switch between carriers in your phone's settings, depending on which country you're in.

Can I keep my number with an eSIM?

A data-only eSIM doesn't change or remove your existing phone number, unless you'd like a European line.

You'll be able to easily switch between lines in your phone's settings, depending on where you are.

If you run out of data, you can usually top it up with your chosen provider.

Just make sure to switch off 'primary number' when travelling to avoid data roaming charges.