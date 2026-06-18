A spiritualist has taken to social media in warning of extraterrestrial life being set to interrupt the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Finally some World Cup news even those who aren't football fans can be intrigued by...

The 23rd edition of the tournament, but the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries - the US, Mexico and Canada - commenced on June 11 and is set to conclude tomorrow night (June 19).

However, ahead of the highly anticipated cup, the world received some eerie news.

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On June 2, Brazilian spiritualist Vo Bahiana - real name Elisângela de Souza - took to her Instagram to share a video detailing a vision that had visited her in a dream.

Bahiana told her 23 million Instagram followers she'd experienced a dream which warned extraterrestrial life would be arriving at the World Cup.

The self-professed psychic revealed the dream had seen a huge spacecraft carrying an influx of around 100 aliens descend on planet Earth.

And not just Earth, but specifically a field of one of the World Cup matches being held in Florida.

To make matters worse, Bahiana revealed the dream went on to detail hundreds of people being abducted by said aliens - including players, refs and spectators.

"[Translation] I was inside that ship. When the ship rose, the mothership arrived, a much larger ship, and took in thousands of people from the soccer field. I saw so much screaming, so much crying, so many tears, suffering," she says in the video, as quoted by the Mail Online.

Could aliens descend on the FIFA World Cup 2026? (Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

The spiritualist says her dream saw the aliens use mechanical arms to abduct those on Earth.

Thankfully, the dream saw them all safely returned, as per The Economic Times.

According to the Mail Online, she also warned a second craft would arrive carrying 'Reptilians' too.

However, she still warned : "Do not go to the stadium in Miami on June 24, 2026. Stay aware."

And as to which teams are playing on June 24? Well, people are connecting Bahiana's warning to the match scheduled between Brazil and Scotland, set to kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida at 6pm ET.

And it's not taken long for people to take to social media to weigh in.

The date for the alleged invasion? 24 June. (Getty Stock Images)

Some didn't seem too worried, one X user posting: "This is so fake even the aliens don't believe it."

"This girl is, like, watching too many sci-fi movies and dreaming the same stuff.

Although there's one where there's a World Cup game or world championship and this happens: a group of people and players get abducted by a spaceship, but the UFOs are good folks, nothing bad!!" Another wrote.

And a third commented: "I want to see the faces of everyone who doesn't believe when we have the proof that we're not alone in this universe; it might not even be in the game—there are already so many pieces of evidence around the world."

So, what do you think?