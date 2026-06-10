World Cup fans have been warned about facing fines of up to $100,000 for using a specific piece of tech during certain games in the competition, as FIFA outline the strict security protocols.

There are a whole list of items that have been banned from World Cup stadiums by FIFA, as the organization attempts to make the tournament as safe and secure for fans, players, and others attending, as possible.

The soccer games are being jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, and security will be largely consistent across the board.

Among the list of banned items include beach umbrellas, inflatables, selfie sticks and folding chairs, as well as more dangerous items including weapons of any kind.

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However, there's one thing that will land those attending in more trouble than anything else, if used in a particular stadium.

The World Cup is due to kick off on June 11. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The FBI is enforcing a strict no-drone zone around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, on June 15, 21, 24, 27, July 3, 11, and 18.

During this time, taking off, landing, or flying a drone within the restricted area, is a serious violation of federal and local regulations.

The FAA warned: "Operating a drone inside a restricted World Cup No-Drone Zone carries severe consequences."

These include civil penalties up to $75,000 per violation, and criminal fines of up to $100,000.

Violators may also face federal criminal charges and immediate arrest.

The stadium has seating capacity for 65,000 people, and has previously hosted events such as the Miami Dolphins, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, the Miami Open tennis tournament, and more.

Flying or using a drone in the restricted areas could land fans with a hefty fine. ( Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images)

FBI Director Kash Patel has detailed the lengths the agency is going to in terms of security ahead of the World Cup.

Speaking to Fox News, he said: "It's everything from traditional cop work going out to the streets, talking to communities and saying, 'Hey, do you guys know of any bad actors?'

"Have you heard of anyone that might want to do harm to people or venues?"

"That's our big security goal for us at the FBI."

A security expert speaking to UNILAD also warned of the biggest threat fans attending the soccer games this summer may face.

Corey Pollard, a lawyer and managing partner of Corey Pollard Law, added: "The crowd's movement puts fans at the greatest risk.

"When so many elements come together - heat, drink, emotion, and confusion - any event can quickly turn into a dangerous situation."