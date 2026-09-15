What 'Hyrox' actually means after woman pooped herself and won race
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What 'Hyrox' actually means after woman pooped herself and won race

Hyrox has been in the headlines of late after an explosive event in Beijing last weekend...

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Fred Lee/Getty Image

Topics: Fitness, Sport, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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