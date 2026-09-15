Coach of Hyrox athlete who pooped herself during race speaks out on what happened
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Coach of Hyrox athlete who pooped herself during race speaks out on what happened

Joanna Wietrzyk's coach Chris Bayens has addressed the undeniably messy ordeal

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Topics: Mental Health, Fitness, Sport, China

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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