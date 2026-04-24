Fernando Mendoza, the latest face of the Las Vegas Raiders, is officially the 2026 NFL Draft first pick - and the Florida-based sportsman is set for a cool $54.6 million payday.

On Thursday (April 23), hundreds of players phasing out of the US collegiate system began bustling for one of 257 spots on one of the league’s 32 teams.

Quarterback Mendoza, the current Heisman Trophy winner, was selected first by the Raiders, who are part-owned by seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

Despite the honour, the Christopher Columbus High School alumni elected to swerve the three-day event to spend time with his family in Miami, including his mother, who has multiple sclerosis.

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“My mom wanted to stay at home. It's easier. We'll be on a flight the next day at 7 a.m., so getting ready for that anyway,” the young talent said, as per France24.

Fernando Mendoza opted not to attend the 2026 NFL Draft (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

“I believe the best thing to do is spend it with the people who have made me who I am. I wanted to be there with everyone who has supported me on this football journey and for the start of this new opportunity.”

The 22-year-old is the Raiders’ first top pick since selecting JaMarcus Russell in 2007, widely considered one of the biggest busts in NFL draft history.

Immediately after the news was announced, heartwarming scenes showed Mendoza embracing some of the 80 or so family and friends in attendance at his home, before he spoke to ESPN about the honor and he said: “The last five months have been such a blessing…now I step into a great game, the NFL and look forward to improving every day.”

"What a great organization. Great legacy, with so many teammates I'm looking forward to talking to ..." Mendoza said, adding: "I'm ecstatic for the opportunity."

How much Fernando Mendoza will earn with the Las Vegas Raiders

Much like the rest of his first-round cohort, the athlete will sign a four-year deal with the Raiders.

However, his payday is expected to be significantly higher than his peers at $54.6 million, as per Dazn, thanks to the Cuban-American's status as the no.1 pick.

He is due to receive $9.21 million in his first year on the squad, with the wage increasing to $12.4 million and $14.88 in the second and third year of his contract.

In his fourth and final year with the Raiders, if he remains with the team as expected, Mendoza will take home a jaw-dropping $17.36 million - his team will then have the option to exercise a fifth-year of his contract in 2030.