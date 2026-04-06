A sex worker has revealed why 'eproctophilia' is a fetish she won't be doing in the future after an experience with a client that left her realising it was not for her.

The sex trend is a fetish that sees people getting turned on by farts from either hearing, smelling, producing, or being exposed to flatulence.

It can often overlap with humiliation and power-exchange fantasies, and is certainly one of the most extreme fetishes out there.

Melissa Todd, who specializes as a dominatrix, wrote in a first-person piece for the Metro about her experience of the fetish and why she won't be embarking on it ever again.

Advert

The sex worker explained how a client named John wanted to partake in eproctophilia and asked Todd to eat onion bhajis, sage and onion stuffing, plus artichokes the night before meeting for 'best farting effect'.

Despite going to special lengths, the meet did not exactly go to plan.

The fetish is certainly on the extreme end of things (Getty Stock Photo)

She explained for the Metro: "When John arrived, all bounce and expectation, I let him down spectacularly, over and over, for the entire two hours. Reader, I cannot allow my bowels to relax over a stranger’s face. I simply can’t do it. Everything in me recoils from the prospect."

Todd continued: "Happily John had anticipated my incompetence and supplied a whoopee cushion, so even though I couldn’t deliver the real thing, I could at least provide the noise, if not the aroma. Bounce giggle squeak. Two hours of it. At least my quads were getting a proper workout."

Despite Todd not feeling the mood, she said John left the session feeling 'cheerful' and thanked her for the time they spent together.

"Often a session is as much about being heard and sharing a moment of connection as having a bhaji-scented guff break on your teeth," she continued.

'Eproctophilia' sees people getting turned on by farts (Getty Stock Photo)

However, Todd did note that John hasn't arranged to meet again.

The writer previously spoke in the Metro about why she prefers meeting married men in her line of work as she works 'won’t badger me with endless messages', unlike single men.

"I can be confident he will head on his merry way home after our encounter, not giving me another thought," she said.

The BDSM practitioner added: "You don’t want a client who leaves you weighed down with wretched loneliness, nothing waiting for him at home but an empty sofa and a microwave meal."