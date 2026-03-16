A sex therapist has spoken of the benefits of couples incorporating the 2-2-2 rule into their relationship to regain the spark.

Making a relationship work can prove to be difficult for a whole host of reasons and most relationships don’t lose their fire in just one day.

More often, it is something that happens over time until one or both parties realize they aren’t happy anymore and either don’t want to or don’t know how to fix it.

But a sex therapist has explained there is a relatively simple rule couples can implement to help avoid these situations and ensure a spark remains.

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Enter the 2-2-2 rule, something that has long been praised and suggested on relationship forums on social media.

It works pretty simply and ultimately helps couples focus on one another in romantic settings rather than getting bogged down in the monotonous and predictable.

This rule could help prevent these situations (Getty Stock Image)

Every two weeks, go on a date night. Every two months, go on a weekend trip. Every two years, take a longer vacation together, it is that simple.

This way couples spend less time waiting for special occasions and anniversaries to spent time romantically together.

Dr Cooper-Lovett praised the thinking behind the 2-2-2 rule and said it can help couples rekindle lost spark and remind them to make time for one another.

Speaking to the HuffPost UK, she said: “The rule is effective in preventing life’s responsibilities from getting in the way of your connection, which is important. Intimacy doesn’t just passively grow; it needs attention and work.”

She also noted that couples don’t need to be super strict with the rule as it can beneficial to just use it as a guide.

She also noted that money doesn't have to be such a big factor and the key intention is to spend more romantic time together.

All smiles around on date night (Getty Stock Image)

Cooper-Lovett continued: “But making time to do something together, like a board game or movie night in, can definitely help the spark.

“So often we consider our partner as the co-manager of the household, but this helps to remind us that they’re our life partner too, for the mundane and the fun.”

While the expert noted that the rule won’t magically solve any and all issues, it can still be a useful tool for strengthening the relationship.

She concluded: “If couples can adapt it to work within their own lives and relationships, I think it can be an amazing asset. The takeaway [from it] is regular connection and sharing fun experiences.”